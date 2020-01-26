{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Film Commission and Trident Technical College are accepting submissions for the 2019-2020 Young Filmmakers Project until March 16, 2020.

Designed to foster media arts skills and bring attention to the next generation of South Carolina filmmakers, the Young Filmmakers Project is an annual statewide high school filmmaking competition hosted by Trident Technical College and the South Carolina Film Commission. All South Carolina high school students (grades 9-12), including public, private and home school students are eligible to enter.

To participate in the Young Filmmakers Project, students have to create a short film (two minutes max) telling a cinematic story in any genre, following the Creative Challenge and all rules.

Entries will be scored by a panel of independent judges, based on the following: Script & Story, Production Value, Design & Style and the Overall Impact. First Prize will receive $500. Second Prize will receive $300. Third Prize will receive $200.

Top 10 scorers will have their shorts screened at the Nickelodeon Theatre in Columbia, where the winners will be announced.

“The Indie Grants program is the only one of its kind in the country,” said Tom Clark with the South Carolina Film Commission. “With The Young Filmmakers Project, Indie Grants is laying down a foundation, supporting S.C. filmmakers from the ground up.”

All S.C. high school-aged filmmakers are encouraged to participate. See indiegrants.org for further information.

