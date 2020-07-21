Young adult in Orangeburg County dies of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A young adult from Orangeburg County is among the 56 South Carolina residents to recently die of coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 40 new Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 10 Bamberg County residents and five Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,870 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 73,101 and confirmed deaths to 1,203.

Orangeburg County now has 1,637 total cases, 10,056 estimated cases and a total of 37 deaths.

Bamberg County now has 320 total cases, 1,966 estimated cases and a total of three deaths.

Calhoun County now has 230 total cases, 1,413 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 1 probable death.

DHEC did not update its ZIP code data for the region on Tuesday.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.