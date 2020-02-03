"Don't let anyone make you feel terrible about who you are."
With those words, Mellichamp Elementary School Principal Heyward Jean encouraged nearly 1,300 fifth-graders to remember that they were created for a great, special purpose.
Jean, a Claflin University graduate, spoke during the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative's 19th annual Fifth-Grade Outstanding Character Recognition Program. The program was held Friday at Claflin's Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Physical Education Center.
One of 23 children born to a father who was not in his life, Jean said he did not let poverty, bullies or anything else stand in the way of his success.
"Where I grew up, people don't become principals. I'm meant to be here. It is my job to make sure that every child knows that they're supposed to be here," Jean said.
"You were not created by accident. You were created for a special purpose, a great purpose," he said.
Jean encouraged teachers to provide the caring atmosphere that allows children to firmly build the foundation for future success.
"You’ve got to tell them how great they are because it's true. You are not who you are right now. You are going to be greater later," Jean said.
"We live in a world that is trying to destroy the identity and character of our children," he said.
Jean said his mother was more concerned about what was in his head than the type of shoes he had on his feet.
"I didn't know I was poor until I was 25. I need y'all to stop letting others change your mind about who you are. I had to start thinking about who I was going to be," Jean said.
Jean said he was bullied at school not only for the type of shoes he wore, but for his small ears.
"They weren't for them. They were for my wife," Jean said.
You have free articles remaining.
He and his wife, a fellow Claflin graduate, have three children.
He encouraged adults to make sure they are being good examples for children.
"When you are a leader, you lead by example. We’ve got to make sure we lead them right,” he said.
Edisto Elementary student Alyssia Floyd, 10, said she learned about the importance of good character at the program.
She said people should not bully others because of how they look, for example, because "God made you that way."
"Don't bully people because you wouldn't want people to bully you," she said.
Claflin Provost Dr. Karl S. Wright also emphasized good character during the program.
"You're here because you're achievers. Keep on achieving, keep on respecting, keep on obeying, keep on reading. You will be successful if you do all these things," Wright said.
"Ability is a gift, character is a choice," Community of Character initiative Executive Director Evelyn Disher said. She urged the students to not just count their blessings, but make their blessings count.
Genoveva Sanders, a fifth-grade student at Marshall Elementary who wrote a winning essay on thankfulness, also gave the purpose of the program.
"People of character do the right thing even if no one else does. When all is said and done, all we have is our character," Sanders said.
The Claflin University Concert Choir and Edisto Elementary Sensational Singers each rendered special musical selections during the program.
Orangeburg Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Kalu Kalu, who was among the podium guests, said he appreciated teachers for their efforts in molding children into productive future leaders.
"Your altitude depends on your attitude. We need to educate our young minds to be the leaders of tomorrow," Kalu said.
One student from each of the county's 16 elementary schools was honored for their winning essay on a character trait. The winners received a personalized backpack with the OCCOC name and logo.
