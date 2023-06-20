Five Orangeburg County residents were honored for their community leadership during the third annual Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

Torian Nunn, Anthony Hallmon, Alethea Dixon, Briana Berry and Rahn Scott were selected for the “40 under Forty” awards.

The “40 under Forty” awards recognize young professionals who demonstrate a commitment to their career and community. The recipients were nominated for their outstanding work.

Nunn said there are “so many people out here that are doing great things.

“It’s nice to know that people notice the great things you’re doing. This is a testament to continue to do those great things. I want to inspire everybody to inspire change in our Orangeburg community.”

The Juneteenth celebration brought out hundreds of people to the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, where they ate from food trucks, shopped with small business vendors and heard from a health care panel.

Westly Robertson, a youth mentor, traveled from Rock Hill to attend the event.

“You’ve got to learn your history, period. All people of color have got to learn their history,” Robertson said.

The Juneteenth holiday recognizes the events of June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas. Federal troops arrived and announced that all enslaved people were free – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

That day is recognized as “Juneteenth,” a combination of “June” and “19,” which was officially declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021.

“It’s important, especially for our children, to know what happened back then,” Stephanie Carson said.

Carson is a Promise Youth Juneteenth Celebration committee member. The Promise Youth Juneteenth Celebration hosted the “Youth Zone.” The zone had inflatables, food and many games.

Carson said her goal is to “make sure the kids have a lot of fun.”

Celestial Davis, the chairperson of PYJC, organized the Juneteenth Heritage Quiz Bowl and spelling bee for children.

“We want to uplift our youth through education and awareness by connecting them through community engagement so they can be a part of this as well,” Celestial Davis said.

Davis said Juneteenth reminds her of “unity, empowerment and connectivity.”

“It allows us to connect with our history and to study our history. Anytime you have unity in any function, good things happen and it connects us together,” she said.

Other activities included gospel singing and performances by dance groups.

JNV REPSPACE, an afterschool ministry dance program, performed at the day-long celebration.

“All the beautiful kids out here, it’s an opportunity for them to learn,” JNV RESPACE founder Joy Noel Vaughn said. “Juneteenth is a great platform for them to get an understanding about themselves.”

Vaughn said her dance group empowers kids and families.

“If we don’t empower ourselves and take opportunities to build each other up, the systems of the world will tear us down,” she said.

The celebration continued Sunday with a parade and Gospel Expo.