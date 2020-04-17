‘You trust in God’: Andrew Chapel members work on storm damage

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Pastor D.E. Greene Jr. and his congregation are working to restore the physical structure of their church.
The church, located on Five Chop Road, sustained damage during Monday’s storms. Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County, including one that went through the church’s neighborhood.
“From the storm, the wind came in and it peeled back the metal roof, and it affected our house of ministry. Trees are thrown everywhere like somebody was looking for something that they lost,” Greene said.
“It peeled back the metal roof, so once you peel back the metal roof, rain damaged some of the interior. You know we’ve got some rain on the carpet, the pews. The drop ceiling which has the light fixture, some of that has come apart,” he said.
Members of the church have been working to clean up the storm-related damage.
“Our members are chipping to try and move the debris. We put plastic on the roof so that if it rains, it protects the interior of the structure. That’s basically all we can do right now, and continue to pray,” Greene said.
No one was in the church when the damage occurred.
The administrative wing of the church, which houses church personnel, was not damaged. Those workers were sent home due to the damages.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greene said the church has been conducting an online church service.
Green views the damage as a refresher.
“Sunday, I preached a sermon, and one of the points was ‘Jesus, refresh our faith.’ And in moments like these, our faith is refreshed because it ignites a fresh fire within us to know that even though there’s a pandemic where you’re dealing with coronavirus that has a false crowd of panic and fear, you trust in God that’s a god of peace and power,” Greene said.
Greene said the church is accepting donations.
“If people want to sow a seed, we’re welcome to seed sowing. But right now, we’re praying and getting the estimates on what’s it’s going to cost to replace or repair, and we’ll go from there,” he said.
Donations can be sent to the church at 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Greene hopes to move back into the church as soon as possible, barring the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will have worship one way or another. Andrew Chapel was started out of a bush harbor, so we’re not disturbed by the activity of the weather. The weather is not going to stop us,” he said.
