‘You trust in God’: Andrew Chapel members work on storm damage

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Pastor D.E. Greene Jr. and his congregation are working to restore the physical structure of their church.

The church, located on Five Chop Road, sustained damage during Monday’s storms. Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County, including one that went through the church’s neighborhood.

“From the storm, the wind came in and it peeled back the metal roof, and it affected our house of ministry. Trees are thrown everywhere like somebody was looking for something that they lost,” Greene said.

“It peeled back the metal roof, so once you peel back the metal roof, rain damaged some of the interior. You know we’ve got some rain on the carpet, the pews. The drop ceiling which has the light fixture, some of that has come apart,” he said.

Members of the church have been working to clean up the storm-related damage.

“Our members are chipping to try and move the debris. We put plastic on the roof so that if it rains, it protects the interior of the structure. That’s basically all we can do right now, and continue to pray,” Greene said.

No one was in the church when the damage occurred.