A retired law enforcement officer discussed her personal life experiences, and the answers she found in prayer, with the spring graduates of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

‘When you walk out of this auditorium, I want you to look up at the sky and say, ‘I’m going to do this.’ You will walk out as a graduate from one of the best two-year colleges in America,” Orangeburg County Councilwoman Latisha Walker said Wednesday.

“I want you to know that no matter where you come from, or what you’ve been through, you can achieve anything that you want to. Remember to always put your best foot forward and do not let excuses limit your potential,” she said.

Walker was the featured speaker at the first of two graduation ceremonies held in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium. OCtech Foundation board member and former chairwoman Catherine Hay spoke at the second ceremony.

Walker was born and raised in New York and relocated to South Carolina while in high school, graduating from Blackville-Hilda High School.

She recalled leaving home at 18 and the hardships she faced along the way. None deterred her from her goals.

“Many nights I slept in my car, but I was determined to be different. With all that going on, I still went to school and excelled in my studies,” Walker said.

She was also able to eventually secure a mobile home. Although she had been scared to live alone, a home was something she had prayed for.

“That situation taught me so much. If you pray for something, be prepared to accept it when it comes,” Walker said.

She started filling out applications to become a police officer with various departments while in school.

“I filled them out early because I thought it would take a while for them to call me. But guess what? That call came sooner than I expected,” Walker said.

Walker was eight months pregnant, but the chief of the department that accepted her held the position until Walker finished school and had her child.

“I had my daughter on April 15, and I called him the next business day. He told me I’d hear from him very soon,” Walker said.

Walker had no one to celebrate her eventual graduation with.

“I attended my graduation alone. I went and received my degree. When the ceremony was over, I watched as people fellowshipped with their families and took pictures. Instead, I got in my car and I went home alone. To this day, I do not have any pictures of my first college graduation,” Walker said.

She shared her story to let the graduates celebrating with family know how blessed they are.

“I also say this as an invitation to any of you who are here in a similar situation for whatever reason. I’m here to help you create those photographic memories today.

“No one will ever have a perfect life. Some of you have more challenges than others, but you have choices. You can either throw in the towel and quit, or you can brush yourself off and try again,” Walker said.

She initially had no one to care for her newborn daughter when she began her journey as a police officer, but she overcame that obstacle, too.

“The person I thought was going to keep my baby told me, ‘You can do what you want, but I’m not keeping no baby.’ I was devastated, but instead I prayed. God sent me two angels who kept my baby the entire nine weeks I had to attend the police academy.

“I felt awful having to leave my newborn behind, but I knew if I wanted better, I had to make that sacrifice. I had a very fulfilling career. I took advantage of every training that came my way and climbed the ranks very quickly. I made history at two law enforcement agencies in the state,” Walker said.

Walker began her career in 1998 with the Allendale Police Department as a patrol officer.

She later worked with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, where she served as a deputy in the patrol division until being promoted to the investigative division, where she made history as the first African- American woman promoted to the rank of investigator in the sheriff’s office.

In 2005, Walker began working with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, where she gained additional training as a nationally certified firefighter.

At ODPS, Walker worked in the patrol division as a patrol supervisor and served as the agency’s victim’s advocate, hostage negotiator, director of juvenile services and an instructor.

In 2015, Walker began working with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, where she served as an agent in the Alcohol Enforcement and Vice Services Division.

She also made history at the agency, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to lieutenant in the Alcohol Enforcement and Vice Services Unit. She also supervised the agency’s first-ever human trafficking unit.

“While going through this thing called life, I learned early: If you’re given something, it can be easily taken away, but if you earn it, they have to figure out how they’re going to take it from you,” Walker said.

She spoke of the graduates’ perseverance and commitment to excellence.

“You were intentional about your education. You didn’t have the luxury of walking across campus to go to your classes. Instead, you had to sacrifice. Many of you had to juggle the demands of spouses, children, jobs, other classes and just the obstacles of life, but you all made it,” Walker said.

She continued, “There were some people who smiled in your face, but never thought you would make it. OK? I just wanted to let you know. Sometimes our haters can be our motivators.”

Walker retired from SLED in 2020.

She formed the Tiffany Grant Foundation following the sudden death of her younger sister, who was a nurse. The nonprofit is working to keep Grant’s spirit alive with a scholarship designed to help students pursue careers in the medical field.

Grant’s death “made me feel like giving up,” Walker said. But she didn’t and has expanded her charitable giving through the foundation, which has branched into other areas of service.

Walker said that OCtech has even partnered with her foundation on an upcoming project to place “blessing boxes” at fire stations throughout the City of Orangeburg.

“The blessing boxes will contain readily accessible food items for our homeless population,” she said.

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin praised the graduates for their accomplishments.

"You're all shining examples of what success looks like," Tobin said.