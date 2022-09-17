'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year

The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year.

French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.

The award ceremony was held Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Orangeburg.

"I've never had my heart beat so fast as it's beating right now," said French, who credited Jesus Christ for taking care of him over the years and making him the man he became.

The 2017 Citizen of the Year Jeanna Reynolds even credited French with helping her become a better Christian. Reynolds was honored for her own active involvement in community causes and organizations such as the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association and Junior Leadership of Orangeburg County.

"He has a heart of gold and he will always be there for you whenever you need him. It has been a privilege to work with you and learn from you. I thank you for bringing me closer to God," Reynolds said.

French said, "I love Jeanna Reynolds to death. Not only her, but many of you who have helped me get where I am today. I want to speak just a moment, if you will, about the one who really helped me get here, and that is the Lord."

French recalled how his father, Pete French, would drop him off at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg as a 5-year-old. It was there that the young boy was surrounded by love and never had to worry about getting a ride home.

"Now that was back in the 1950s. It was probably OK to walk back then because I did a lot of walking around that neighborhood back then, and I never had any harm go my way. But the neat thing of it is I never had to walk home," French said.

"The Lord always provided for me a way in those young years to make it, and as time went on, my dad attended First Baptist Church in Orangeburg and my mama," he said.

French said his wife, Debbie, did a good job of keeping the honor a secret. He was even more shocked to see his family members, including his son, Josh, who came from out of town to witness the event.

Dr. Gene Atkinson of the Kiwanis Club presented French with his award after citing his numerous community and church affiliations, including having served as missions director for the outreach organization Catch the Vision and as a board member for the local housing ministry Edisto Habitat for Humanity.

"Our honoree is one who through his loyalty, dedication and service has influenced the lives of all of us here tonight. ... He doesn't sit back after any of his accomplishments, but continues to press forward with new ideas and new projects to continue to make Orangeburg a better place in which to live," Atkinson said.

French helped efforts for the reopening of the Samaritan House homeless shelter in Orangeburg, where he serves on the board of directors, and also leads the Christian volunteer group Carpenters for Christ, which builds wheelchair ramps for needy residents in Orangeburg and surrounding areas.

He serves as chaplain for the South Carolina State University football team and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, and as the associate pastor for education at the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Church pastor, the Rev. Ryan Tucker, said he could not imagine a more deserving person to receive the Citizen of the Year.

"He has been at First Baptist Church for the majority of his life serving as a volunteer student minister, a deacon, a committee chairman, leader of mission teams, a Bible study teacher and now as a staff member," Tucker said.

Mrs. French said, "It was hard to be quiet for about five weeks knowing, but it was such an honor. I wish his mom and dad could have known. They would have been so proud of him. I'm so proud of him to watch him in his service."

She continued, "He does it like everybody is worth the effort. It doesn't matter who you are, you are worth his effort. Not everybody acts that way, but he does."

The couple's son said he and his family were glad to be at the event honoring his father.

"I thought it was really a great honor. We're excited for him. We were trying so hard to keep it a secret," he said.

French said he was humbled by the honor, particularly when looking at past honorees including Dr. Henry Frierson, Willie Jeffries, Bernice Tribble, James “Jim” E. Sulton Jr., Liz Zimmerman Keitt and Geb Runager.

"I don't even know what it means to be involved and be associated with these folks. It's amazing to think that a young uneducated fellow from out on the Charleston Highway in the Orangeburg community could ever be a recipient of anything like this," he said.

"All I can really say is thank you. You are now an inspiration from this day moving forward. ... I will say God bless you. ... We are all loved by the one who loves us more than we could ever love each other," French said.

The lives of Zeus Industrial Products Inc. founder Frank Tourville Sr. and Cox Industries founder William "Bill" Burkett Cox Sr. were also honored at the ceremony.

Tourville and Cox were recognized posthumously last year as the Citizen of the Year. It was the first time two individuals have been named for the award in a single year and only the second time more than one individual has been recognized in a single year.

Their families were present Thursday evening to receive their plaques.

"Mr. Cox's philanthropy was a blessing to the community. He was great benefactor of the First Baptist Church soup kitchen. Mr. Bill would scour the newspaper sales ads and have an aide go to the local grocery stores to purchase many food items for this endeavor," Atkinson said.

He continued, "Mr. Cox started his lumber-treatment business in Orangeburg in 1953. In the beginning he had two other employees besides himself. The office was a tiny shack that was so small that if someone came to the lumberyard, they would have to sit on the ground to conduct talks with Mr. Bill.

"In the beginning Mr. Cox paid himself a meager salary of $55 a week. Hard work and perseverance over the years led to Cox Wood Preserving becoming a giant in the treated wood industry."

Atkinson said Cox Industries has engaged in several philanthropic efforts, including its support of the work of Edisto Habitat for Humanity. Cox Industries employees, for example, have volunteered to complete construction of one Habitat house each year for more than 10 years.

Cox's son, Billy Cox Jr., received his father's award.

"Dad would have been very humbled by this award. He loved to give back to people. ... He would really be proud. Dad loved you. He loved Orangeburg. He loved his family, and we loved him, too," Billy said.

Tourville, who grew up on his family's dairy farm in Vermont, was honored for his business acumen and his own propensity for helping the local community. His wife, Pearl, was among his family members present at Thursday's ceremony.

His company, Zeus, had humble beginnings and became one of the first businesses to provide polymer solutions for minimally invasive catheterization procedures. Zeus' products are used in the medical, aerospace, automotive and energy sectors.

Today, the company has more than 1,200 employees in the state and employs more than 1,800 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston and Orangeburg; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland.

"Over the years, Mr. and Mrs. Tourville have shared their time and resources with many charities, community initiatives, as well as colleges and universities," Atkinson said, including their support of MUSC's Frank P. Tourville Sr. Arryhthmia Center and the Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion located within the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

The couple's son, Doug, received his father's award.

"If my dad were here today, he'd be honored. He never was one for accolades. My dad loved people, loved all walks of life," he said.

Doug said his father was also a wonderful father and husband who loved his community.

"He loved Orangeburg. He was a man with vision," he said.