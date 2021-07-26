‘You are no better than your team’; Young: Training benefits Orangeburg County operations

Young reflected on learning from top officials, specifically former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

“A lot of the aspects of the program, you were getting taught by in some people in the industry, some big-level names. The most important one to me was Colin Powell, was a signature piece of the training,” Young said.

“It was amazing to know that somebody who’s been in leadership on that level is basically giving you tips about how he’s dealt with creating an organization, dealing with an organization and dealing with people,” Young said.

He said the program also allowed him to further appreciate the current team of Orangeburg County officials.

“One of the main things that I took from it is that you are no better than your team. And I’ve been blessed because with Orangeburg County we’ve put together an excellent team. We have individuals who care about the community, and that’s one of the critical things about it,” Young said.