An Orangeburg County bridge and Bamberg County bridge are slated for possible replacement.
The bridge on Catalina Boulevard over Bull Swamp Creek east of Woodford and the Bobcat Landing Road bridge over a canal leading to the South Fork of the Edisto River are both being considered for the S.C. Department of Transportation’s 2017-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
SCDOT has opened a 21-day public comment period to amend the STIP to include preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction phases for the two bridges.
The replacement of these bridges aligns with SCDOT's 10-year plan to reduce the number of closed and load-restricted bridges, while improving the movement of goods and services in the affected regions, according to an agency press release.
The Catalina Boulevard bridge was built in 1938 with only routine maintenance done on it over the years.
About 275 vehicles travel over the bridge daily. The bridge does have load restrictions posted at 8 tons per axle and 31 tons gross, according to the SCDOT.
The Bobcat Landing Road bridge was constructed in 1967 with a daily traffic count of 125. It too has had only routine maintenance over the years.
The bridge is load restricted at 8 tons per axle and 33 tons gross, according to the SCDOT.
The bridges are both deemed safe for travel.
If no substantive comments are received, these bridges will be included in a subsequent STIP revision.
Overall, the SCDOT is looking to improve 36 bridges in 23 counties across the state.
The preliminary engineering has begun in an effort to expedite the design of the new bridges. The total cost estimated for all these bridges is $96.8 million.
Comments will be accepted until the close of business on Jan. 2 and should be forwarded to Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org
Information is available for public review and comment until Jan. 2 online at: https://bit.ly/sosyb2019.
To assist those who do not have internet access, a hard copy of this information and any supporting information are available for public review and comment the S.C. Department of Transportation's District 7 office at: U.S. Route 178 East Bowman Road in Orangeburg. The office can also be contacted at 803-531-6850.
