104-year-old honored for good work ethic, kindness during life

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” - Matthew 5:16.
Mary Ruth Harper could use that Bible verse as her testimony of service and sacrifice.
The 104-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 20, was honored for her dedication, love and loyalty to God, family, friends and community with a celebration held in November at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church's Christian Life Center.
The matriarch of her family, Harper is known for her generosity and kindness to all that she meets. As a result, she is loved and respected by all she encounters.
Harper, who lives in Orangeburg with her niece, has a passion for taking care of the sick and less fortunate. Her motto is: “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain.”
Harper was born on Aug. 20, 1915, in Cordova to Wesley and Lillie May Quattlebaum. She graduated from the Old Field Public School.
Her family, church, community and friends could see her motto being expressed throughout her life. Armed with a powerful spirit of giving, she loved to give out cakes, pies, her farming harvest, money or anything that she thought someone needed, including spiritual love and counseling.
You have free articles remaining.
She is a faithful and longstanding member of Edisto Fork UMC in Orangeburg.
Harper loves serving the Lord. After a recent revival service, she was riding in the car while clapping and praising the Lord for all of his goodness.
Her loving family chose to honor and celebrate Harper’s longevity and give folks whose lives she has touched the opportunity to give thanks for her inspiration.
Harper was married to the late Tommie Harper for 69 years and they had two children, Lillie Bell and John “Mickey” Wesley.
The 104-year-old has 12 grandchildren, three of whom are deceased; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren, along with other children she raised as her own.
Mary Louise Prince is one of those children Harper raised and cared for as her own. Prince is now Harper’s primary caregiver.
Harper spent her life instilling her family and generations of others with the values of being kind and helping the less fortunate. Gifted with an impeccable work ethic, Harper was a businesswoman, midwife, farmer, cook/baker, domestic worker, quilter and beautician during her heyday.
Life has provided great experiences for Harper, who continues to be honored, loved, cherished and celebrated by her family for a job well done.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD