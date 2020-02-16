104-year-old honored for good work ethic, kindness during life

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” - Matthew 5:16.

Mary Ruth Harper could use that Bible verse as her testimony of service and sacrifice.

The 104-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 20, was honored for her dedication, love and loyalty to God, family, friends and community with a celebration held in November at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church's Christian Life Center.

The matriarch of her family, Harper is known for her generosity and kindness to all that she meets. As a result, she is loved and respected by all she encounters.

Harper, who lives in Orangeburg with her niece, has a passion for taking care of the sick and less fortunate. Her motto is: “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain.”

Harper was born on Aug. 20, 1915, in Cordova to Wesley and Lillie May Quattlebaum. She graduated from the Old Field Public School.