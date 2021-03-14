Year of the pandemic changes Orangeburg senior services

“We’re just covering them up with masks, gloves, aprons, foot covers and everything else, and they’re going in. The clients are staying 6x feet back, and they’re just taking care of them and getting on out,” Miller said.

While bingo has been among the virtual activities that the OCCOA has implemented, there are limitations for many seniors who don’t have access to technology.

“That’s been the hardest part. It’s not like we could have Zoom classes with them, or that kind of thing, but we have tried to send home virtual bingo for them. We’ve tried to send different puzzles each week, things just to keep their minds going and keep their intellectual stimulation going,” Miller said.

She continued, “So many of them are isolated. We were their one point of contact. So it’s tough, but we’re getting back.”

The OCCOA’s financial bottom line has also been impacted by changes forced by the pandemic.

“It is more costly to provide the frozen meals. A box of frozen meals is costlier than a hot meal every day. So it has definitely affected it, and we’ve been doing that for a year. So it has been rough on the budget, for sure,” Miller said.

She is hopeful OCCOA will be able to resume its normal operations soon.