Year of the pandemic changes Orangeburg senior services

Tena Robinson said the opportunities for physical activity and social interaction that she has found since relocating to Orangeburg from Maryland have helped her get through the coronavirus pandemic much easier.
The 65-year-old is one of several seniors who still gets to enjoy services, though on a limited basis, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging at 2570 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
‘It’s been challenging’
Robinson has been exercising two days a week there and plans soon to try her hand at quilting and crocheting, something she’s always wanted to do.
After relocating from Prince George’s County, Maryland, to her family home in Orangeburg, the South Carolina State University alum was looking for things to do and not just in a slower-paced environment, but safely.
She found it at the OCCOA.
“It’s been challenging, especially coming into a new environment. So, first of all, I didn’t know all that was available. I just love it. The ladies have just really welcomed me. Not only does it allow you to get out the house and do something for yourself and keep you moving, but you get a chance to talk and share different tidbits for navigating around the city. Being new to the area, that’s extremely important to me,” Robinson said.
“The staff is nice. That’s one of the things I really like. They always greet you with a smile,” she said, noting she appreciates the safety protocols in place to keep everyone safe.
“When you enter in, you have to have your temperature taken. They also have a form that you fill out to make sure that you haven’t been exposed, but everything is done with a smile,” Robinson said.
OCCOA mission
The focus of the nonprofit OCCOA is to provide programs and services for county residents age 60 and older. Promoting their independence and daily function, along with providing them with social and physical activities, is among the agency’s goals.
Group dining meals are among the services OCCOA provides at locations in the county, including Branchville and Vance.
OCCOA Executive Director Dee Anne Miller said while the service mission is the same, the delivery of services had to change once the coronavirus pandemic first hit a year ago in March.
“We stopped in mid-March. We’ve operated 75% of the programs just in a different way. Really, the only thing that we stopped was the homemaker program. Everything else, we figured out a way to do it safely. We upped the meal route, and we had to do that to try to make up for the budget of the homemaker program that we lost,” Miller said.
Homemaker services are among OCCOA’s other services: assisting eligible residents with light housekeeping; shopping and handling routine household activities; coordinating services; informing seniors about available resources and making appropriate referrals; and providing home-delivered meals Monday through Friday to a limited number of older area citizens.
An exercise program, group tours and recreation programs such as arts and crafts, canasta and bingo are also offered through the OCCOA.
Meals on Wheels
Instead of OCCOA delivering a hot meal Monday through Friday, the pandemic forced a change the Meals on Wheels on Program. One box of frozen food and other nonperishable items was sent to last for the entire week.
The program started back its original operation on March 1.
“So they’re getting a hot meal every day again. The meal program is back up like it was before. The dining room, of course, is not open and is not going to be open until probably July 1. So the congregation that visited and came every day, they actually come and pick up a food box once a week on the site.
“We’ve had events for them. We try at least once a month to have either a drive-thru health fair, or to give them some kind of activities each week just for them to avoid isolation and have something to look forward to,” Miller said, noting that the OCCOA feeds nearly 400 people a week.
Other programs
The exercise program is also being done, albeit differently.
“Exercise is being done as safely as possible. We had to limit the number of students that could come back in. They have to stay 6 feet apart. We’re had to move them to a larger room so that there was enough space. But it’s going well,” Miller said.
“They are a devoted group of ladies and they want to be in here. So they come regularly, and they’re following protocols. As soon as they walk in, we take their temperature, we ask them questions. So exercise is going great,” she said.
Miller the arts class that had met every Thursday has not started back yet.
“That’s probably in the works, maybe in the next month or so,” she said, noting that the Edisto Senior Games, which the OCCOA had also participated in to provide seniors with physical activity, have been postponed until a later time.
The OCCOA has, however, restarted its homemaker services program.
“We have a program that we offer, where we have people go in with people that are homebound and help them tidy up, do some chores. They may go to the grocery store for them, they may make them a light meal. They have not been in the homes in a year, and they started back Feb. 16,” Miller said, noting that safety is a top priority for program workers and the seniors they serve.
“We’re just covering them up with masks, gloves, aprons, foot covers and everything else, and they’re going in. The clients are staying 6x feet back, and they’re just taking care of them and getting on out,” Miller said.
While bingo has been among the virtual activities that the OCCOA has implemented, there are limitations for many seniors who don’t have access to technology.
“That’s been the hardest part. It’s not like we could have Zoom classes with them, or that kind of thing, but we have tried to send home virtual bingo for them. We’ve tried to send different puzzles each week, things just to keep their minds going and keep their intellectual stimulation going,” Miller said.
She continued, “So many of them are isolated. We were their one point of contact. So it’s tough, but we’re getting back.”
The OCCOA’s financial bottom line has also been impacted by changes forced by the pandemic.
“It is more costly to provide the frozen meals. A box of frozen meals is costlier than a hot meal every day. So it has definitely affected it, and we’ve been doing that for a year. So it has been rough on the budget, for sure,” Miller said.
She is hopeful OCCOA will be able to resume its normal operations soon.
“My goal is that we will have all our services back up and running at best-case scenario July 1. That’s just my personal hope and wish. You never know what can happen. We’re trying to ease back in very slowly to all of our services, but I’m hoping July 1 we’ll have the building back open and business as usual,” Miller.
Dee Snell is the OCCOA’s newly hired nutrition coordinator. Miller said she “has really stepped up to the plate and done things in a very different way than we ever dreamed we’d ever have to do.”
Snell said, “Our services are important because at their age, seniors need the interaction. A lot of them cannot cook nutritious food. So at least here it’ll meet some standard. They need that socialization because a lot of them really want to be here. I interact with them every Monday to pass out food. I know them all pretty good right now.”
Miller said outside of drive-thru health fairs, other events will be planned at least once a month until the center can fully open back up. She said the OCCOA may plan some outdoor activities that can be held on county-owned property located behind the OCCOA building in April, May and June.
“We’ll just have some senior days where, with weather permitting, they can go out there and safety sit for some activities. I think the first one we’re going to do is kind of a game say since we can’t do the Senior Games this year. There’s plenty of parking, and they can bring their own chairs,” Miller said.
‘We’re trying to be careful’
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county operates seven senior centers: Wolfton, Whittaker Parkway, Edisto Drive, Cordova, North, Norway and Vance.
“They’re still opened for the feeding, but not open for regular activities. We’re going to wait until we get a higher percentage of individuals vaccinated before we open those back up,” Young said.
Miller said, “We could always try to set up a drive-thru, where they come get their food once a week, but I may be overstepping. I’m not sure. I’ve got to find out about that.”
Young said the reason for keeping the centers closed for regular activities is simple.
“We’re trying to be careful because at the end of the day, vaccinations are the most important thing right now to try to get us back to normal. Then we don’t want to be like the other states and drop the ball and stop righting and then the next thing you know it overwhelms us again,” he said.
The administrator said the senior centers in some locations may be used for vaccination sites.
“We may use them in our plans for vaccination sites and other stuff,” Young said.
North Mayor Julius Jones said while the town’s senior center is closed, along with the town park, he is still urging seniors to take safety precautions.
“Masking, distancing and hand washing and all of the other precautions are always encouraged. It’s most definitely for the food of the community. We don’t have anybody to clean out there (at the town park). We just don’t want people to get sick, not on our watch,” Jones said.
Cordova Mayor James Martin said that along with the town’s senior center being closed, the town hall has also been closed for rentals.
“We’re losing a lot of money here for not renting it out. We have people calling now at least once a week wanting it, but the council and myself are not ready for it yet. Hopefully we can keep this distance and do what we can to make this thing go away,” Martin said.
“Only God knows the whole thing. I’m staying busy with other things around town, but just not involving people in it. We’re just trying to stay safe, take care of the normal business and do the best we can,” he added.
‘It’s a blessing to be able to help’
Orangeburg seniors Evelyn Hubbard, 77, and Mary Smalls, 73, both have been traveling less amid the pandemic but feel blessed to be able to help deliver meals through the OCCOA’s Meal on Wheels program.
Smalls said, “It’s a blessing to be able to help someone else. You don’t know what’s going to happen to you one day, and we’ve found that some of these seniors are glad to see a face. I find it to be a joy. I don’t have a problem getting up and going out.”
Smalls, who is also a member of the Samaritan House homeless shelter board, said she and Hubbard have also provided seniors with books and masks.
Hubbard said, “When we first started before COVID, they would keep you there talking. So you could tell that they were lonely. Now we have to let them know that we really can’t come in and stay, but the good thing is a lot of them have caretakers there with them.”
Hubbard said she is anticipating the end of the pandemic, but in the meantime will remain vigilant with trying to stay safe.
She has planned summer tours for the Orangeburg-based Land Cruises touring group for more than two decades, but said she will likely wait until next year before planning another one.
“The hotels are now sending me emails because they’re ready to open up, but I told them they won’t get anything from me until this pandemic has subsided tremendously. We’re looking at Vancouver when we start out again,” Hubbard said.
