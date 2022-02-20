Writers to be featured in SCSU spring series

Rawle Gibbons and Eintou Pearl Springer will be featured in South Carolina State University’s first of three interactive virtual programs of the spring series, “Words Across the Water: Writing and Discourse Across the Black Atlantic” on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Simon Lewis will be the moderator for the evening.

“Words Across the Water” explores the intersections where Anglophone Caribbean and African American cultural traditions meet and engage each other in language. The theme for the first virtual program in this series is “Carnival and Writing.”

This series builds on a previous “Words Across the Water” series that ran from January to November 2021. The project is also co-sponsored by the Department of Social Sciences, the Department of English and Communication and the I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium.

The series provides a discursive space for poets, writers, thinkers and attendees from different geographies throughout the diaspora to explore connections in and through their work. It will also create a collaborative space where students, young writers and the public may be able to meet and discuss humanities-based ideas with more seasoned authors.

Rawle Gibbons

Born in Belmont, Trinidad and Tobago, Gibbons is a playwright, director and educator. He taught at the School of Drama, Jamaica, with Dennis Scott and at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine, as the founding coordinator of the Centre for Creative and Festival Arts.

His directing and devising credits include CLR James’ “The Black Jacobins”, “Temple in the Sea”, “Shango”, “Tales of the Orisha”, Derek Walcott’s “Drums and Colours”, and “Nation Dance – the Pilgrimage”. He has published two volumes of his plays, “A Calypso Trilogy” and “Love Trilogy”.

In 2014, he founded Caribbean Yard Campus, a network for the development of indigenous Caribbean education. He currently leads this project.

Eintou Pearl Springer

Springer is a poet, playwright, librarian and cultural activist from Trinidad and Tobago. In 2003, she retired as director of the National Heritage Library of Trinidad and Tobago, having founded the library and been its director since 1993. She was honored as poet laureate of Port of Spain from 2002 to 2009.

She is the author of several poetry collections and has a range of publications and anthologies including, “Sturdy Black Bridges: Visions of Black Women in Literature”, “Daughters of Africa”, and “Moving Beyond Boundaries, Vol. I. International Dimensions of Black Women's Writings”.

In 2011, her play, “How Anansi Brings the Drum”, celebrated the United Nations' International Year for People of African Descent and was part of UNESCO's Youth Theatre Initiative. She is the author and director of the street pageant Kambule, which documents the African roots of the Trinidad and Tobago carnival.

Simon Lewis

Lewis is a professor in the Department of English at the College of Charleston, where he has been teaching African and World Literature since 1996, and presently chairs the Faculty Senate. He edits the literary journal, “Illuminations: An International Magazine of Contemporary Writing” and is closely associated with the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World program.

He has published “White Women Writers and Their African Invention,” and “British and African Literature in Transnational Context” with the University Press of Florida, among other publications on South African poets and novelists. He previously served as a moderator in both Spring and Fall 2021 “Words Across the Water” series.

South Carolina Humanities

The mission of South Carolina Humanities is to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians. Established in 1973, this 501(c)3 organization is governed by a volunteer, 21-member board of directors comprised of community leaders who are from the state.

It presents and supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that directly or indirectly reach more than 250,000 citizens annually.

SC Humanities helped support this program with a Fast Track Literary Grant. The event is free, but preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/Carnival_and_Writing.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, contact Thomas Cassidy at tcassidy@scsu.edu.

