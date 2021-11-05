Write-in winner for Woodford mayor wants festival's return

The small Orangeburg County town of Woodford has chosen a new mayor following Tuesday's election results.

Write-in candidate Akwete Pettus edged out incumbent Sam Anthony for the mayor’s seat. Pettus received nine write-in votes, with Anthony receiving six votes in Tuesday’s election.

The 42-year-old Pettus said she is ready for the challenge.

“I know it's going to be a task. I know it's going to be something new for me. I'm coming into this fairly new, but I'm willing to come into it with eyes open and with an open heart. I'm willing to listen and get the change done that we need. That's just the most important thing. It's about nothing more than that," she said.

Pettus continued, “We first need to get together to see what issues we are facing in the town. I know that we're going to try to do some type of beautification for the town as far as bringing flowers and certain trees. I know we've had some issues as far as water and sewer is concerned. That's going to definitely be another thing that we look into.”

She said work will also be done to bring the town’s Hummingbird Festival back.