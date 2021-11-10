Wright named DCSD 4 interim superintendent

The Dorchester County School District 4 Board of Trustees announced that Gerald Wright has been appointed to serve as interim superintendent while the board seeks a new superintendent.

Wright will begin his work Monday.

He is a graduate of the South Carolina State College. He earned a master's degree in counselor education and an education specialist degree, both from South Carolina State University.

Wright has been a public educator for over 40 years.

He began his teaching career in Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3, where he served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1