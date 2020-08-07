Wright elected president of S.C. Association of Counties

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. was elected president of the South Carolina Association of Counties at the organization’s 53rd annual conference.
“I am humbled and deeply grateful to be elected to serve as SCAC president this year,” Wright said in a release. “I look forward to serving you and working together as we strive to serve our citizens in these challenging times.”
Wright encouraged members to be active in the association, which serves the state’s 46 counties.
“Our successes since the SCAC’s inception in 1967 are the result of county officials from across South Carolina collaborating to create a united voice for county government at the State House,” Wright said.
“In the coming months, I will be calling on you as we develop our legislative agenda for the 2021 legislative session. I encourage you to stay informed by reading SCAC’s Friday reports and legislative alerts, and to make timely contact with members of the General Assembly. I look forward to your participation and support.”
SCAC Executive Director Tim Winslow said Orangeburg County has benefited from Wright’s leadership for more than two decades.
“Chairman Wright is a remarkable man and is always generous with his time and advice,” Winslow said. ‘The entire SCAC staff is excited to have him guide the association into the next year.”
Wright was elected to Orangeburg County Council in 1994. He has served as council chairman since 2009 and was re-elected in 2019 to serve another two-year term as chairman.
A native of Eutawville, Wright graduated from Roberts High School in 1964. He received an associate degree in business management and a diploma in radio and television from Trident Technical College. Wright also completed a four-year apprenticeship program in electric/electronic technology at the Charleston Naval Shipyard.
He is a small business owner, a Vietnam veteran and a life member of the NAACP. Wright is also a member of many other organizations and boards.
He and his wife, Vernell, have six children and 14 grandchildren.
Wright succeeds Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr., who served as 2019-20 SCAC president.
