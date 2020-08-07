Wright elected president of S.C. Association of Counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. was elected president of the South Carolina Association of Counties at the organization’s 53rd annual conference.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful to be elected to serve as SCAC president this year,” Wright said in a release. “I look forward to serving you and working together as we strive to serve our citizens in these challenging times.”

Wright encouraged members to be active in the association, which serves the state’s 46 counties.

“Our successes since the SCAC’s inception in 1967 are the result of county officials from across South Carolina collaborating to create a united voice for county government at the State House,” Wright said.

“In the coming months, I will be calling on you as we develop our legislative agenda for the 2021 legislative session. I encourage you to stay informed by reading SCAC’s Friday reports and legislative alerts, and to make timely contact with members of the General Assembly. I look forward to your participation and support.”

SCAC Executive Director Tim Winslow said Orangeburg County has benefited from Wright’s leadership for more than two decades.