Worst of Nicole to impact T&D Region tonight, Friday morning

Rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will begin to become more widespread into The T&D Region this afternoon.

The threat of the heaviest rains and isolated tornadoes will increase overnight and into Friday morning.

Forecasters say the greatest concern about Nicole is the potential for tornadoes this evening and into Friday morning, according to a National Weather Service Thursday weather briefing.

According to the weather brief, the threat of tornadoes is high for Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

"Tornadoes at night can be particularly dangerous, as well," the NWS said in its weather briefing.

The greatest chance for severe weather according to the NWS is 7 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Friday.

Due to the timing of the potential tornadoes at nightfall when many are asleep, individuals are encouraged to make sure they have a way to receive real-time weather notifications.

Outside of the tornado threat, the area could see moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

"Flash flooding remains possible across the region this evening through Friday but widespread flooding not expected," according to the NWS.

The T&D Region is forecast to receive between 1-1/2 inches to 2 inches of rainfall. Individuals are reminded to avoid traveling in flooded roadways.

Some spotty showers and light rain began to move into the Orangeburg area shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday and continued through the morning.

The greatest chance for rainfall will be between 2 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Friday.

The area has seen relatively little rainfall over the past few days which should help limit any significant flooding concerns. River levels are also below flood stage and are expected to remain so during the duration of the storm.

The T&D Region is also under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. this evening to 7 p.m. Friday. A lake wind advisory also remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.

"Unsecured light-weight outdoor object could be blow away," the NWS said. "A few tree limbs may fall."

Through late Thursday morning sustained winds reported at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport were hovering around 15 mph with the peak wind gust reported of 26 mph.

As the remnants of Nicole move closer, winds could gust between 30 and 40 mph, although a few gusts up to 45 mph are possible in rain bands, the NWS said.

"There is a 1 in 10 chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds for some of the region," according to the NWS.

Following the passage of Nicole, things are look bright and sunny although a little cooler.

Saturday's high will be around 75 with Sunday's high noticeably cooler at 61.

Lows Monday morning will be around the middle 30s in Orangeburg and Monday and Tuesday's highs are forecast to be in the 50s. A chance of rain is expected to move into the forecast area Tuesday.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division provides a few tips:

• Be alert to changing weather conditions.

• Listen to NOAA weather radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

During a tornado

• Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

• Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelters.