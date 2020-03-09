Worried about symptoms? MUSC has free COVID-19 consultation link

MUSC Health has added COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, to the list of conditions you can be screened for through Virtual Care.

Anyone in South Carolina who has COVID-19-like symptoms can use the online system for free by going to www.musc.care and using the promo code COVID19.

Edward O’Bryan, M.D., is an emergency medicine doctor who treats patients in person and through telehealth and serves as executive director of MUSC Health Solutions and chief medical officer of Business Health. He said if the virus becomes an issue in South Carolina, telehealth could help slow its spread.

“As we preach social responsibility – don’t shake people’s hands, wash your hands frequently – this is another way to try to prevent community transmission.”

MUSC Health Virtual Care is a 24/7 system staffed by doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners at MUSC Health who communicate with patients through a variety of online interviewing systems that include texts, calls and videos.

It's adding a COVID-19 online visit as state health officials investigate several possible cases in South Carolina.