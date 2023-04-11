World-renowned geologist Dr. Lindy T. Elkins-Tanton will speak about NASA’s mission to the Psyche asteroid at 7 p.m. Thursday in Leroy Davis Hall at South Carolina State University.

The public is invited.

Elkins-Tanton is a Foundation and Regents Professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University.

She is also the principal investigator on the NASA Psyche Mission, which is planned to launch in October 2023. Psyche is both the name of an asteroid orbiting out past Mars and the name of the NASA mission to visit that asteroid.

She is a recipient of the 2020 Arthur L. Day Prize from the National Academy of Sciences, which is sponsoring her visit to the campus and her public talk entitled “The NASA Psyche Mission: An Electric Journey to a Metal World.”

Elkins-Tanton’s research spans the globe and beyond into the solar system. She has led four field expeditions in Siberia and participated in fieldwork in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

The upcoming NASA mission marks an important first for humankind since we have sent people or robots to explore rocky bodies like the Moon and Mars, icy ones like Europa and Enceladus, and gas-rich bodies like Jupiter, but never a body made mostly of metal, such as Psyche.

In addition to work as a scientist, Elkins-Tanton is the Arizona State University vice president of the Interplanetary Initiative, and co-founder of Beagle Learning, a tech company training and measuring collaborative problem-solving and critical thinking.

Asteroid (8252) Elkins-Tanton is named for her.

In addition to numerous science journal articles and books on the solar system, in 2022 William Morrow published her memoir, “A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman.”

Visitors to S.C. State for the evening talk should use the Chestnut Street entrance to campus, but the gate may be closed for construction. If so, the Geathers Street entrance off Magnolia Street will be open.

Parking can be found in the lot adjacent to Leroy Davis Hall on Geathers Street, across from the Student Center.