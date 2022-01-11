 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workshop Theatre postpones ‘The Color Purple’ due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA -- Workshop Theatre has delayed the opening of “The Color Purple” to Jan. 21 due to the current state of COVID-19 cases in the Midlands.

“We want everyone -- cast, crew, and audience members -- to stay safe,” Workshop Theatre Executive Director Jeni McCaughan said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we want to continue to provide a healthy and safe space for everyone to enjoy theatre.”

Rescheduled run dates and time are:

Jan. 21-22, 27-29, and Feb. 3-5 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. at Columbia College’s Cottingham Theatre.

South Carolina State University’s Roland Haynes is the music director for The Workshop Theatre’s adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical.

Haynes also doubles as the keyboardist for the show’s band, while Ryan Fox, another instructor from the music unit in Visual & Performing Arts, plays woodwinds in the band.

Tickets can be purchased online at workshoptheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 803-799-6551 from noon to 5 p.m. during the week. On the weekends, the Box Office opens two hours before the show begins. Tickets also will be available at the door the night of the show.

All performances of “The Color Purple” will be at Columbia College’s Cottingham Theatre, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. Parking is available on campus. The Workshop Theatre’s production is sponsored by The Lampkin Law Firm and Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy Kitchen.

