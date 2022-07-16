Working group to implement RMC-MUSC partnership

A working group has been formed to help implement a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and The Medical University of South Carolina.

The partnership is touted by officials as an effort to improve access to health care in The T&D Region.

The working group will be responsible for drafting specific details on an RMC/MUSC partnership and any structural changes needed to facilitate the partnership.

The working group's composition and role was outlined in a July 7 email attachment sent by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, to Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler. Both Orangeburg and Calhoun County own the hospital.

The email was also sent to Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, MUSC CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley, MUSC Chief of Governmental Affairs and Secretary to the Board of Trustees Mark Sweatman, and South Carolina House of Representatives Research/Budget Analyst for the Ways and Means Committee Sarah Hearn.

The working group will include both board and administration of the RMC and MUSC, as well as both Orangeburg and Calhoun County administrators, according to the email.

The group will include RMC board members: Samantha Farlow-Moyd (Orangeburg County, at-large); Cynthia Keller (Calhoun County); Dr. Franklin Coulter (Orangeburg County, at-large); Dr. Lucius Craig (chief of medical staff); RMC President and CEO David Southerland; RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina Robinson, and RMC Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew.

The group will also include Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young, Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin, the Medical University of South Carolina Trustee Barbara Johnson-Williams, MUSC CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley, MUSC Chief of Governmental Affairs and Secretary to the Board of Trustees Mark Sweatman.

The group will be staffed by Sarah Hearn, research analyst for the S.C. House Ways and Means' health care subcommittee.

Additional individuals may be added to the working group if needed.

The group is to be responsible for drafting a plan that will be provided to the local legislative delegation and Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils for review and action.

The working group is asked to submit its recommendations before Sept. 1.

Upon review, both councils would pass an ordinance by Oct. 1 reflecting the recommended implementation of the partnership, according to the emailed document. The hospital's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

In the body of Cobb-Hunter's email, she notes, "it will not be necessary for the RMC Board of Trustees to vote on the issue."

"The two RMC Board members were selected based on their expertise in technology and law and provides representation from each county," Cobb-Hunter wrote.

The working group is the first step in the creation of a partnership between the two health care institutions.

A budget proviso passed by the S.C. General Assembly allows MUSC, within its own budget, to enter into the partnership with RMC.

The proviso extends through June 30, 2023, and has the potential of extending for years to come depending on the nature and progress of the relationship between the two institutions.

The proviso was entered into at the behest of Cobb-Hunter after she learned about the RMC's financial challenges during a February presentation to the House Ways and Means health care subcommittee. The hospital had been $32 million in the red at the close of its 2021 fiscal year. It has since improved its financial standing through the end of May with a loss of about $18 million.

The partnership would provide RMC with a number of resources, including clinical, educational and research programs with an aim at improving care and the financial outcomes of the hospital.

The proposal discussed would keep the RMC board in place for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement, while financial responsibility for RMC would fall under the MUSC board. All RMC employees would remain.

Lawmakers say there has been no discussion about selling RMC.

MUSC officials propose entering into the partnership by the close of RMC's fiscal year Sept. 30.

Cobb-Hunter issued a number of requests of both county councils in following through with implementation of the partnership.

These include:

For both bodies to have a public vote to move the partnership process with MUSC forward. Calhoun County Council did so at its July 11 meeting.

That no contracts, major expenditures or personnel changes be done while the partnership is under development.

"That would keep things simple and let us get a handle on what outstanding obligations might be out there," Cobb-Hunter wrote. "The MUSC letter also stated that all employees would be retained and I want us to be able to keep that promise."

That both county administrators check with their respective attorneys regarding the ordinance that established the RMC board.

"That ordinance will need to be revised based on the changes the partnership will bring," Cobb-Hunter wrote.

Thoughts of councils on sharing RMC Board appointments with the local legislative delegation. Currently, both councils are solely responsible for appointing members to the RMC board.

Partnership thoughts

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said his concern is to make sure RMC is viable into the future to continue providing rural residents access to health care.

"I feel that if we have an alignment and partnership with something that is large enough to make it work as long as we make sure we get in writing that we are not going to neglect those folks in the rural area," Wright said. "We need to make sure they still have access to the health care they need. I think it will be a benefit to us if we have that, especially with the way technology is today."

Wright said having the backing of the legislature and the fact that MUSC is a state-owned hospital also provides a stabilizing force. He said MUSC could help bring innovative health care instruction to RMC providers, as well provide an opportunity for greater specialty services.

"It ain't going to happen overnight," Wright said, noting there are also cost-saving opportunities.

"The bigger you are, you have more buying power and get better prices for things that are coming in," Wright said, "hopefully more stability for employees and state benefits."

When asked about the proposed sharing of joint appointment authority of RMC trustees with the local legislative delegation, Wright said, "I am supportive to change to try to make things better.

"Sometimes we humans don't always like changes, but everyone has to give a little to take a little," Wright said. "I am open to changes as long as we get in writing that we are going to be taking care of and not for someone to just come in and don't provide the services for the little people."

"It is a matter of time before we probably will be like these other rural hospitals," Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler said, noting a number of rural hospitals such as thosed in Bamberg and Barnwell have closed in recent years. "We couldn't hold out like what we are doing."

"We had to make some kind of move," Haigler said. "The councils and the delegation are kind of responsible for that hospital. Trustees are actually appointed by us."

Haigler said the move by council is not a personal indictment on the RMC board, but the reality is the hospital financially is struggling.

"We appreciate what they have done," he said. "They have done a good job."

"I think if we can get established with MUSC, that is a plus there alone," Haigler said. "That name alone is going to do some things for us. They have a lot of plans. I can't go into details now until the committee comes back, but they have a lot of plans about expanding."

Orangeburg County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith, who was unable to attend the June 30 meeting between RMC and MUSC, has read about it through the newspaper. She sees some positives but has some concerns about the partnership.

"We need doctors, specialists, that MUSC could probably give us that we don't have in the Orangeburg area," Cooper-Smith said. "Presently, if you want a certain specialist, you have to go to Columbia or Charleston or maybe even farther."

Cooper-Smith also said MUSC would be able to help the hospital financially and could help improve the hospital's rating as indicated on the hospital watchdog group Leapfrog's survey of hospitals nationally. The RMC recently received a "D" for the spring 2022 survey and has a failing grade in surveys before that.

She is concerned about possibly losing the Regional Medical Center name. There have been some preliminary discussions about the RMC possibly being named MUSC Orangeburg.

She is also concerned about MUSC "taking over" RMC.

"I have nothing against them (RMC board) being an advisory board, but I don't want MUSC to come in and take over what we have had for many, many years," Cooper-Smith said.

She also does not particularly care for the idea of the local legislative delegation having joint appointment authority.

"I think we should stay as we are," Cooper-Smith said, noting the delegation already has duties with other boards such as the Department of Social Services. "I think they should leave the local boards to the council."

Calhoun County Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury gave his approval of the partnership.

"I think we are to the point now that it will take a major move, a major rebranding of our health care system for people to start using it on a more consistent basis," Westbury said, adding that he hopes a partnership with MUSC will mean a new day for RMC.

A new day would include the hospital receiving greater respect as well as "expanded health coverage" and additional specialties and services. He also noted the ability of local private practices associated with the hospital to be able refer people to MUSC.

Westbury said a partnership with MUSC would give RMC greater purchasing power, which will help reduce costs and enhance services.

RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg, who had initially publicly expressed reservations about how the proposed partnership has come about, said the board is "excited" about the partnership and the "stability of a state program to build for the future health needs of our community."

Richburg thanked council members and legislators for acting on behalf of the hospital, envisioning that the pairing of the two hospitals could "foster economic growth for our area and provide the existing citizens and the next generation of our citizens the world-class care they all deserve."

"MUSC is a world-class health care organization, and we have a history of relationships with them," Richburg said in a prepared statement. "There is no finer hospital system in the state, and we are happy to see their excitement about a potential partnership.

"Such a partnership will bring financial resource; clinical improvement expertise; grants and contracts as well as leadership assistance to TRMC," Richburg stated. "A strategically focused partnership will give us the capital and knowledge to offer new services and aid us in recruiting new physicians, nurses, and other clinical staff."

"The state funding appropriation will allow us to improve our campus and replace some equipment that is due for replacement," Richburg continued. "I am an optimist, and I am confident that this will prove to be a strong and lasting partnership."

Richburg said he envisions "open dialogue with the community through town hall meetings" to discuss what the partnership will mean for RMC and patients.

When asked about the board's new role in a proposed advisory capacity, Richburg said, 'It is clear that the board will continue to serve the community and represent the community to any partner such as MUSC."

"The board of trustees has long been the face of the hospital in our tri-county region, and we anticipate we will continue that role," Richburg said. "The Regional Medical Center has provided local care to generations of our families and with an MUSC partnership, we will assure the local care will be maintained."