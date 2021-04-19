Work underway on new, $35.7M Allied Air facility; expansion called testament to area, employees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Orangeburg County a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for costs related to the project.

“We are very excited about the expansion in Orangeburg,” said Craig Fairley, plant operations director of Allied Air Enterprises. “This is a great development, because it allows us to grow our capabilities for our customers and continue to be a major contributor to the economy of this region,” he said.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Orangeburg County Development Commission did not hold its typical ceremonial groundbreaking event.

The OCDC does plan to hold a ribbon-cutting and larger ceremony in the future as the COVID pandemic continues to wind down.

The expansion is the second the company announced in 2020.

In August, Allied Air announced it would expand into the $13 million, 200,000-square-foot speculative building at the OC/CIP.

The building will also be used for warehousing and production capacity. The number of employees did not increase with that previous project.

A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions. The company has five plants across North America.

