Work underway on Bamberg County solar project

Construction has started on a six-megawatt solar facility in Bamberg County.
When the Dominion Energy-owned facility enters service in the fourth quarter of this year, it will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 1,000 homes.
The $8.4 million Denmark Solar facility is one of three arrays an affiliate of Dominion Energy has acquired from Charleston-based Southern Current.
The three facilities – Denmark, Blackville Solar and Yemassee– have a generating capacity of 23.2 megawatts and are expected to enter service this year.
The company also plans to purchase the Trask East Solar facility from Southern Current in September. The 12-megawatt array is located in Beaufort County.
Three other Dominion Energy-owned solar facilities in Beaufort and Jasper counties provide more than 150 megawatts to Dominion Energy South Carolina customers.
While the Denmark Solar facility on Heritage Highway will not provide permanent jobs, it will provide temporary construction jobs as well as jobs for its future maintenance.
Dominion’s South Carolina utility has over 971 megawatts of solar capacity on its system. The South Carolina solar portfolio consists of 849 megawatts of utility-scale solar, 106 megawatts of customer-sited solar and 16 megawatts of community solar projects.
“We have fully embraced adding solar generation on our system and making it accessible for all customers as we work to help build a clean, sustainable energy future of South Carolina,” said Danny Kassis, vice president of customer relations and renewables for Dominion Energy South Carolina.
“Dominion Energy South Carolina has worked very hard at integrating these new assets and the existing 971 megawatts of solar into our system. We look forward to continuing our work to collaboratively and cost-effectively create a lower-carbon future for our customers and our state.”
