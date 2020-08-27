Work underway on Bamberg County solar project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction has started on a six-megawatt solar facility in Bamberg County.

When the Dominion Energy-owned facility enters service in the fourth quarter of this year, it will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 1,000 homes.

The $8.4 million Denmark Solar facility is one of three arrays an affiliate of Dominion Energy has acquired from Charleston-based Southern Current.

The three facilities – Denmark, Blackville Solar and Yemassee– have a generating capacity of 23.2 megawatts and are expected to enter service this year.

The company also plans to purchase the Trask East Solar facility from Southern Current in September. The 12-megawatt array is located in Beaufort County.

Three other Dominion Energy-owned solar facilities in Beaufort and Jasper counties provide more than 150 megawatts to Dominion Energy South Carolina customers.

While the Denmark Solar facility on Heritage Highway will not provide permanent jobs, it will provide temporary construction jobs as well as jobs for its future maintenance.