Work on City of Bamberg's downtown revitalization project underway

“We’re hoping to have that done maybe before Thanksgiving, sometime in October,” Preston said.

Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg have partnered to create the plan for which the Lower Savannah Council of Governments was able to secure the services of North Charleston-based Stantec Consulting Services.

“Stantec did some of their magic. They’re not quite done yet,” said Preston, noting that another grant is coming to help funding the project’s first phase work.

“We have another grant coming to help us with the infrastructure for the park. It’s not going to be just for that downtown park. It’s going to be for lots of portions of the city, which may perhaps include the railroad berm, some more of the walkway and then maybe even down to the hospital because we have renovations going on down there,” the county administrator said.

Because the city and county don’t own all of the downtown buildings, Foster said the city and county are relying on the owners of other downtown buildings to fix them up. She said Southeastern Housing, for example, has purchased the old city hall building, along with two other downtown buildings.