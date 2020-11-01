Work continues to restore bobwhite quail numbers in S.C.

If you are of a certain age, you might recall hearing the iconic “Bob White Whistle” while you spent your summer days outside. This call isn’t from just any bird, but from the bobwhite quail.

Bobwhite quail breed from April to September, with mid-June to the end of July being their peak season — this is when you hear their calls. Once mating season is over and winter comes, bobwhite form social groups called coveys. You will find them roosting in a circle with each individual bird facing outward. In this formation, they are able to watch for predators 360 degrees around and have thermal protection.

Unique ways abound with bobwhite. From nesting to feeding, bobwhite quail will spend the majority of its life on the ground. They thrive in early successional habitats — habitats with grassy, weedy and unkempt areas around fields and forests. You might think this is a dangerous place for a bird, and you would be right.

The bobwhite quail’s average lifespan is less than a year; however, this bird has a high capacity for reproduction. When bobwhite quail chicks hatch they are precocial, meaning they are fully formed and don’t need the parents to feed them.