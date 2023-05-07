Preliminary survey work has begun on the $30.3 million replacement of the U.S. 301 bridge over the North Fork of the Edisto River.

Crews were out in full force this past week preparing the site for the 2-1/2-year project.

"Clearing and grubbing are being performed in preparation for the first construction stage of the new bridge over the North Edisto River as well as the new overflow bridge," S.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Ginny T. Jones said. The process is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

"Installation of erosion-control devices will be concurrent with clearing and grubbing. New storm drainage, embankment fill and temporary shoring will soon follow those activities," she said.

Bob Hammond Construction is performing the work as a subcontractor for United Infrastructure Group Inc. Great Falls-based United Infrastructure Group has been contracted to handle the project.

Bridge work is expected to begin in late June or early July, Jones said. The replacement is expected to be complete in December 2025.

In addition to the main bridge over the river, the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge, will be replaced.

The project also calls for an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. Highway 301 to allow a free flow of traffic onto the new bridge, according to the SCDOT project website.

According to SCDOT, the purpose of the project is to eliminate structural deficiencies of the existing bridge and to improve traffic flow and safety with the addition of an acceleration lane from Russell Street (S.C. 33) onto U.S. 301 southbound.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

"During early stages of the project, Andrew Dibble Street will be closed at the intersection with U.S. 301. Also, northbound left turns from U.S. 301 to S.C. 33 will be prohibited. These motorists will be detoured to S.C. 33 via Riverside Drive until the later stages of the project," Jones said.

"As work commences on the south side of the bridge, pedestrians will be detoured to the sidewalk on the north side. Once the southern half of the new bridge is completed, pedestrians will be directed to use the new sidewalk to cross, and the sidewalk on the north side of the existing bridge will be closed."

The U.S. 301 river bridge was built in 1922 and the overflow bridge was built in 1954. Traffic on the bridges is expected to reach more than 30,000 vehicles a day by 2040.

The project has been a long time coming.

Several construction proposals have been discussed over the years.

One was considered controversial because of its design and its impact on a marker and flag maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 842. The small granite marker honors Confederate troops who died fighting against Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops.

Some members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans were concerned that the plan would eliminate its display. The project would have run a drainage pipe straight through the site.

The project as planned now will not impact the monument.

Over the years, the intersection has seen a number of rear-end collisions.

About nine years ago, SCDOT released its initial proposal that would have shifted Russell Street to meet U.S. 301 at a 90-degree angle.

SCDOT also looked at other options such as closing off the lower portion of Russell Street and sending traffic onto Riverside Drive by the Orangeburg Veterans Memorial.

In November 2013, Orangeburg City Council put the brakes on the project, with some members questioning its value.

Council members at the time asked the department to consider alternate fixes to improve the safety of the intersection.

The project was also halted because of the arrival of the Neighborhood Walmart store and encroachment permits.