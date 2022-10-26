‘Words Across the Water’ to feature Dixon and Jackson

South Carolina State University’s “Words Across the Water: Ancestors” program for Thursday, Oct. 27, will feature poets Mac Donald Dixon of St. Lucia and Gary Jackson from Topeka, Kansas.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the event is free on Zoom, but pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/4wur774v.

Shortly after registering, a link will be sent to your email containing the credentials and information for logging into the program on Oct. 27.

Dr. Simon Lewis of the College of Charleston will be the moderator.

“Words Across the Water” provides a discursive space for poets, writers, thinkers and attendees from different geographies but especially around South Carolina and the Black Atlantic to explore connections in and through their work.

Co-founded by Drs. Alison McLetchie and Frank Martin of S.C. State, this is the fourth semester the series has been presented to the public through the generous support of SC Humanities, South Carolina State University, the Department of English and Communications, the Department of Social Sciences, the Department of Visual and Performing Arts and the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.