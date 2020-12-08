Woodrow Wilson's teenage home gets new name

COLUMBIA — The caretakers of former President Woodrow Wilson's teenage home in South Carolina have changed the name of the landmark site, seeking to more accurately reflect the era that formed the 28th president's segregationist views.

The museum has changed its name from The Woodrow Wilson Family Home to The Museum of Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Home, The Post and Courier reported Tuesday. Wilson lived at the Columbia property from 1871 to 1875 during Reconstruction.

The villa-style home built in 1871 is one of four historic sites for Wilson — along with his birthplace in Stanton, Virginia; a home in Augusta, Georgia, where he grew up; and the Washington, D.C., home where he lived after his time as president — and is South Carolina's only presidential site.

Historic Columbia, a non-profit organization, acquired the property in 2014. Dawn Mills-Campbell, a board member for the organization, told the Richland County Council in October that the title change "does not erase the site's history" but instead gives the organization and the county "a more forward-facing role in addressing the ongoing dialogue around the importance of the Reconstruction era to current events."