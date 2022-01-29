Woodford election Tuesday

The Orangeburg County town of Woodford will hold a special election on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to fill two town council seats.

Individuals can cast their ballots in the nonpartisan municipal election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Town Hall, located at 9305 North Road in North.

“The election is for voters that live in the town limits of Woodford,” Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.

Akwete Pettus, a council member, edged out incumbent Sam Anthony to win the mayor’s seat during the Nov. 2, 2021 elections.

Her council seat is now vacant, along with another council seat which no one filed for during last year's elections.

Council members are elected to four-year terms.

Smalls said Pettus' seat will expire December 2023 and that her replacement “will be a write-in.”

Norbia M. Pough is running for the other council seat. The seat’s term expires in December 2025, the director said.

Smalls said the election results will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 in the council chambers of Woodford Town Hall, located at 601 Hayden Road in Woodford.

