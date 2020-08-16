You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's suffrage/Norway mayors
0 comments
editor's pick

Women's suffrage/Norway mayors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 The list of Orangeburg County women mayors in Sunday's special section should have included two other women from Norway: Ann Johnson and current Mayor Tracie Clemons. We apologize for the omissions. As noted on the cover of the special section, we encourage people to submit the names and brief information about women they believe should have been included in our "First & Forward" presentation. Send to news@timesanddemocrat.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters respond to OP football field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News