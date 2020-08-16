Women's suffrage/Norway mayors

The list of Orangeburg County women mayors in Sunday's special section should have included two other women from Norway: Ann Johnson and current Mayor Tracie Clemons. We apologize for the omissions. As noted on the cover of the special section, we encourage people to submit the names and brief information about women they believe should have been included in our "First & Forward" presentation. Send to news@timesanddemocrat.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.