WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: West Point grad Minter has Orangeburg connection

For years and years to come, those living their lives in Orangeburg County will be able to look back into our rich and abundant history and see documentations of greatness of its people.

In 2019, many of the media outlets across America, reported the story of the record number of black female cadets graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. The list that were cleared to graduate was a total of 34.

With this record amount of black women completing such a rigorous course of study, they have all demonstrated great stamina and perseverance. This milestone of achievement by this group caught much attention by the media, black America and especially by the young black women. Seeing that many black females excelling in the military to such a high level clearly reveals the history of the long gray line is not like it used to be.

In a stunning twist to this story of success, it was learned that one of those 34 black cadets had a very close connection with our county of Orangeburg. Cadet Isabella Minter was one of the 34 cadets and is the granddaughter of Mrs. Amie Hampton.