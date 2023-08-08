SANTEE – Santee native Gaill Jones, who now lives in Burlington, Vermont, said she is concerned that her mother who was experiencing mild stroke symptoms was not immediately seen at the urgent care center in her hometown.

MUSC Health-Orangeburg administers the MUSC Health Express Care-Santee facility at 111 John Lawson Ave., with an official stating that the center provides care for non-life-threatening conditions and advising that all patients who think they may be experiencing anything different immediately seek help at the hospital’s emergency department.

“My mom lost her sight while driving from Orangeburg home to Santee (on July 26). It was a temporary loss. She pulled over, had someone come to get her, and they drove her to Santee Urgent Care to see what was going on. When they got there, they told her that they couldn’t serve here because they didn’t have a doctor on site and clearly no nurse, as well. They told her to go to the fire department,” Jones said.

She wasn’t sure who her 75-year-old mother, Jeannette, saw at the urgent care center.

“She met someone, she didn’t say whether it was a nurse, LNA, or whoever, but she was not given any type of service. They said they couldn’t help her and she needed to go to the fire department. The fire department checked her vitals and then called the ambulance, which is what (Santee) Urgent Care should have done,” Jones said.

Jones said she wasn’t sure if the urgent care officials arbitrarily assumed her mother’s situation wasn’t an emergency, but said they could have at least checked her mother’s vital signs.

“I don’t know any of that, but if you go to urgent care, you’re coming there for an emergency,” she said.

Rachel T. Berry, marketing and communications manager at MUSC Health-Orangeburg, said in an email there is a difference between urgent care and emergency care.

“MUSC Health Express Care-Santee provides care for conditions which are urgent but not potentially life-threatening. Some of the most common conditions treated at the facility are strains and sprains, COVID, flu, urinary tract infections, cuts needing stitches, nausea and vomiting, bronchitis, earaches and pink eye,” Berry said.

She said the Express Care site is staffed by physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

Jones said her mother was on her way back home from Orangeburg – and away from the Orangeburg hospital facility, where the emergency room is, when she began to lose her sight.

“She didn’t lose her sight up there. She was closer to Santee, her home, where she started losing her sight. So, no, the definition of urgent care is if you’re in a rural area and you can’t get to an emergency room, you go to urgent care.

“They’ll fix the situation, or at least hold it until they can get you to the emergency room. Check her vitals or something because she did have a mild stroke, which could have been a major stroke. She could have been dead,” Jones said.

She continued, “The fire department checked her vitals and then called the ambulance, which is what Urgent Care’s job is, as well, because there was no doctor at the fire department, either. So don’t make excuses as if someone’s supposed to receive that. No. There’s rules to medicine.”

Berry said, “Although we cannot speak to a specific patient’s experience, we advise that all patients who suspect they are experiencing a life-threatening condition immediately seek treatment at the emergency department, where appropriate diagnostic equipment, medications and specialists are located.”

Jones is grateful her mother is still alive but said she was still less than pleased with her treatment.

“At least have her come inside. Check her blood pressure, her sugar, eyes, ears, nose and throat, pulse. When she lost her vision, that was one of the signs of having a stroke. You’re supposed to get busy in five minutes after a stroke or you’re going to be dead or really handicapped. If they don’t’ know that, they need to be closed.”

Berry said, “Urgent care facilities such as MUSC Health Care Express Care-Santee provide valuable services to our communities by treating patients in need of immediate care for non-life threatening conditions and helping to control overcrowding in the emergency department.”