A St. Matthews woman was rescued from her vehicle Monday evening after almost driving into the Edisto River.

The woman had gone to pick up her brother from the city's boat landing off of Andrew Dibble Street around 7 p.m. in her 2017 Buick Enclave when she made a right turn that took her behind the Glover Street shelter and straight toward the Edisto River, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The woman told DPS officers that she was unsure of where she was going and that her visibility was further reduced by heavy rain.

The woman ended up driving off the road into the bank of the the river near the John C. Calhoun Drive bridge.

She realized she was stuck, so she activated her OnStar system.

A witness to the incident saw the car on the edge of the river bank and called for help, according to the incident report.

A DPS responding officer saw the vehicle's front end in the water and on the verge of falling into the river, according to the incident report.

The officer opened the rear driver's side door and asked the driver if she was OK then instructed her to recline in her seat. Once the seat was reclined, the woman was pulled out of the vehicle, the incident report states.

Two concerned citizens ended up chaining the woman's vehicle to their work truck to prevent it from falling into the river.

Carolina Towing responded to the scene and towed the vehicle.

The woman declined medical attention.