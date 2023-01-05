Woman guilty of stealing SUV; vehicle stolen from Orangeburg hospital, contained dog

A North Carolina woman is serving time in prison for stealing an SUV that had a dog in the backseat.

Karen Drown, also known as Karen M. Audet, 57, of 2454 Chester Road, Lenoir, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued $10,000 or more during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Court Judge Deandrea Benjamin sentenced her to seven years in prison. After she serves 18 months, the remainder of the term will be suspended to three years of probation.

Drown is also required to pay restitution.

Benjamin gave her credit for having already served 155 days in jail.

Drown’s charge stems from a May 19, 2022 incident at the Regional Medical Center, located on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Drown had been released as a patient that day.

Meanwhile, the owner of a 2017 Buick Enclave left the engine running as she stepped away from her SUV, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The doors were unlocked and there was a brown Boykin spaniel in the backseat.

Drown then got in the driver’s seat and drove away.

The SUV crashed on U.S. Highway 301 in Santee after a brief pursuit by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Orangeburg County EMS returned Drown to RMC for medical treatment.

The Boykin spaniel was returned to the owner.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Brandon D. Davis, 38, of 843 Winter Creek Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Benjamin sentenced him to pay a $250 fine within 60 days or serve one year in prison.

• Tomias Shamon Dubois, 22, of 1218 Gar Road, Smoaks, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years under the Youthful Offender Act, suspended to 18 months of probation.

• Jeffrey Boyd Dunsil, 44, of 204 Hilton Street, Harleyville, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and first-offense third-degree burglary.

Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison and gave him credit for having already spent 151 days in jail.

• Kenan Brice Felkel, 25, of 3006 Cordova Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years in prison or a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Tykwon Terell Fields, 29, of 119 Bellcrest Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Fields credit for having already served 302 days in jail.

• Ramone Nathorn Green, 31, of 1613 Blewer Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Benjamin sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She gave Green credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Ashli Kortora Hilliard, 24, of 247 Chateau Lane, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a stolen pistol.

Benjamin sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

• Hope D. Hoover, 44, of 150 Parvis Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense prostitution and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Benjamin sentenced her to two years in prison, provided that after she served 113 days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Hoover credit for having already spent 113 days in jail.