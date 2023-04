An Orangeburg woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County.

Kenya Williams, 28, died as a result of the crash, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The crash occurred at 9:53 p.m. Saturday on S.C. Highway 6 near Bridal Wreath Drive.

Williams was driving west on S.C. Highway 6 when her 2023 Hyundai SUV ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.