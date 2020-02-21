Woman accused of selling meth in Orangeburg County

A man said he was serving drinks around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

When he handed the inmate a cup, the inmate allegedly urinated in it and threw it at him.

As law enforcement officers escorted the inmate out of the room, he shouted, "I threw something at the dude,” the report said.

The man was medically observed by nursing staff at the facility, the report states.

• An Orangeburg woman reported someone broke into her vehicle at her Casa Court apartment.

The woman awoke Thursday morning to discover the window was broken out of her 2016 Kia Forte.

Several items were stolen, including her work bag. The bag contained a laptop and portable printer issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The items are valued at $1,600.

The bag was later found on Briarwood Street in Orangeburg, but the laptop and printer are still missing.

• An Orangeburg woman said a man stole her two cell phones Thursday night because he was mad that she purchased a new phone.

The phones are valued at $1,300. The woman says she does not want to press charges and that she just wants her phones back.

