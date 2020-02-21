Woman accused of selling meth in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 34-year-old Winnsboro woman is accused of selling methamphetamine in Orangeburg County.
Carla Powell of 864 Old Turner Road is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, first offense.
She was taken into custody during a routine patrol of the Tyler Road and Saxon Drive area in Orangeburg County, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Powell was stopped when officers noted the license tag of the vehicle she was driving was suspended.
A search of the maroon Toyota Scion revealed a small black safe on the passenger seat filled with straws, a black scale, several needles and a clear container with a clear-rock like substance which the subject identified as ice, the report states.
The substance was individually packaged in six clear baggies.
Powell allegedly admitted to law enforcement that she was selling narcotics for $50 a gram. About nine grams of the substance was found, according to an arrest warrant.
Powell was also issued a warning for the suspended tag, the report said.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate allegedly threw a cup of urine at person who was serving him a beverage, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A man said he was serving drinks around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
When he handed the inmate a cup, the inmate allegedly urinated in it and threw it at him.
As law enforcement officers escorted the inmate out of the room, he shouted, "I threw something at the dude,” the report said.
The man was medically observed by nursing staff at the facility, the report states.
• An Orangeburg woman reported someone broke into her vehicle at her Casa Court apartment.
The woman awoke Thursday morning to discover the window was broken out of her 2016 Kia Forte.
Several items were stolen, including her work bag. The bag contained a laptop and portable printer issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The items are valued at $1,600.
The bag was later found on Briarwood Street in Orangeburg, but the laptop and printer are still missing.
• An Orangeburg woman said a man stole her two cell phones Thursday night because he was mad that she purchased a new phone.
The phones are valued at $1,300. The woman says she does not want to press charges and that she just wants her phones back.