A new antique, collectibles and art store has opened in Elloree.

Auntie's Attic and Art LLC -- "Uniquely Different" is located at 2737 Cleveland St. at the corner with Railroad Avenue.

Store owner Alice Maliszewski, 77, says she has wanted to start an antique store for over 40 years.

She and her best friend from childhood wanted to partner in such a venture while they were living in Virginia. The two worked for the government and often talked about opening an antique store when they retired.

"She liked antiques and art and so did I," Maliszewski said. "But my friend (Sharon) passed away and I just always had that little flicker of 'Can I do this on my own?' So I feel like she is kind of helping and guiding me even though she's not here anymore."

Maliszewski said she has built an art gallery wall in her honor -- the wall will be called Shar's Gallery Wall. She passed away about 20 years ago.

As for starting her own business at the tender age of 77, she had no qualms about doing so.

"I figured why not go for it," Maliszewski said. "Colonel Sanders did not open his fried chicken place until he was in his 80s."

Auntie's is open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The goal is to eventually open six days a week come the summertime, said store employee and Alice's friend Karen Doggett.

The store will also be open during events put on by the Elloree Business Association, including the third Friday Family Fun nights and Elloree's Trash to Treasures.

The store has a number of items including framed and unframed artwork, antique furniture, collectibles, glassware, stoneware, pottery, baskets, china sets, books, DVDs, custom signs, records, jewelry and trading cards.

The store also has a children's corner and a "Critter's Corner," where all proceeds will go toward For the Love of the Paw.

"I am excited and we are open now," she said. "If I am here, I will be open. If the lights are on, come on in."

"Elloree is booming," Doggett said, noting new housing developments near the town. "Watch Elloree grow. There is more than just us getting ready to open. We definitely want to make Elloree a destination."

Doggett said the store is "uniquely different."

"We have a unique selection of things," Doggett said, adding that if the store does not have an item someone is looking for, they will search for the requested item from other venues.

Doggett said the store will make customer service a priority.

"We hear too much that customer service is dead," Doggett said. "We want to wow the people we service."

Doggett also praised Alice's fortitude.

"For 40 years she has been wanting to open her own store," Doggett said. "She fulfills her dream and opens a business. Not many people do that. She never gave up."

The women are no strangers to retail. Both shared retail space at Gabi's Attic Antiques and Uniques in Santee about two years ago.

In addition to the two women, Alice's husband Ray also helps around the store.

Sassy, the store dog, also sometimes works.

Doggett and Maliszewski joke that Sassy is on the store's welcoming committee and complaint department.

"If you have complaints, Sassy handles all the problems," Doggett said.

Auntie's Attic can be found on Facebook at Auntie's Attic and Art, LLC. The store can also be reached by calling 803-622-3458.