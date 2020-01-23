{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

A Wolfton family’s home was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The home is located on Jackson Quarters Drive.

The American Red Cross is helping a family of nine by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments