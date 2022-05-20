Wofford honors Twiggs' work with honorary degree

Renowned Orangeburg artist Dr. Leo Twiggs will receive his second honorary doctor of fine arts this weekend.

Wofford College is presenting the degree, its highest form of recognition, to Twiggs during commencement exercises on Saturday in Spartanburg.

Wofford President Nayef H. Samhat told Twiggs in a letter: “We are indeed grateful to you for your impact and scholarly work throughout your distinguished career that has contributed so significantly to our appreciation of art, and the medium of Batik, across the country and world.”

Twiggs previously received the honorary doctor of fine arts from the University of South Carolina in 2013.

Twiggs was born in St. Stephen. He received his bachelor’s degree from Claflin University, where he studied with Arthur Rose, and his master’s from New York University with acclaimed muralist Hale Woodruff.

In 1970, Twiggs became the first African American to receive the doctorate in art education from the University of Georgia.

He chaired the art department and directed the museum at South Carolina State University until he retired in 1998. He was named professor emeritus in 2000.

Twiggs works primarily in batik, an ancient painting style that uses dyes, cloths and wax to create lively and expressive imagery. It’s more time consuming than other types of painting, but its distinct texture — with cracks and crackles that are very hard to achieve with oils or acrylics — brings a three-dimensional quality to his work.

In 2017, Twiggs’ series, “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” received national recognition when it was featured on CBS, ESPN and reviewed in Art in America.

In 2019, he received the $10,000 1858 Society Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, the first South Carolina artist so honored.

He also received a second Verner Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts and the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian award.

Twiggs is married to the former Rosa Johnson of Sumter and they have three sons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0