Witness: ‘The car went up in the air’; video from scene of Orangeburg crash

“He was hollering, ‘Help me! Help me!’” Corley said.

“I told Kenny to get up and hold the door for me because it was up on the side,” he said.

Corley grabbed the driver under his arms and lifted him.

“I said to him, ‘You’ve got to help me some, can you push any?’”

Corley was able to get the driver by his waist and drag him out of the car.

“Kenny got under the two arms and I took him by the legs and we walked him over here and laid him on the grass,” Corley said.

Corley, 73, said he’s lived in his Stilton Road home his entire life.

During his lifetime, he’s seen 53 vehicles crash into utility poles at the location where Wednesday’s crash occurred.

Wednesday’s collision marked the third time someone struck a utility pole at that same spot this year, he said.

“I’ve seen them come and hit that pole and run into the house here and knock my mama clean out of the bed,” he said.

Drivers are “slinging it through here,” he said.