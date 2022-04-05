Winds expected to be biggest threat for T&D Region

Straight-line damaging winds are forecast to be the greatest threat The T&D Region faces this afternoon into the evening.

The region could also possibly see some tornadoes and flash flooding, especially in low-lying or poor-drainage areas, according to a Columbia National Weather Service Tuesday weather briefing.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop after 1 p.m. with the peak of the severe weather to be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the NWS.

"Areas of tree damage expected," the NWS said in the briefing. "Wind damage is also possible to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings."

"Confidence is moderate that some thunderstorms will produce damaging winds," the NWS said. "The threat of tornadoes is less certain."

The time window for the severe weather is forecast at 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

Due to the severe weather, Orangeburg City Council canceled its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting and rescheduled it to this coming Thursday at 6 p.m. City Council meetings are held in the city gym.

The Orangeburg and Calhoun County school districts dismissed students early Tuesday and canceled all after-school activities.

The T&D Region is at what the NWS classifies as an "enhanced" risk of severe weather. An enhanced risk means numerous, persistent and widespread severe storms are possible

The severe weather can be blamed on a warm front that will lift northward this morning.

Another round of thunderstorms will occur on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. There is some potential for strong or severe storms in the afternoon, most likely in the southern forecast area. The severe weather threat on Wednesday is not as great as today.

The remainder of the week is expected to be sunny and slightly cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. It is forecast to warm up Sunday into Monday of next week.

