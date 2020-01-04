Congressman Joe Wilson said he’s proud President Donald Trump authorized the drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
“Today we see that the president is promoting peace through strength,” Wilson said.
The congressman discussed the action on Friday during an interview with The T&D. Wilson, a Republican, toured the 2nd Congressional District to announce his 2020 legislative agenda.
Wilson said Trump, “led the effort to stop one of the leading terrorists in the world, Soleimani. He has, Soleimani himself, of the Quds Force of the Iranian military, has directed the deaths of hundreds of Americans.”
A U.S. contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, Iraq on Dec. 27.
“Then there was a response by President Trump against the camp of the Iranian-financed terrorist. And then, of course, they attacked the U.S. embassy, which is attacking American soil,” Wilson said.
“We need to be prepared to stop terrorists wherever their safe havens in the world to protect American families here. So it’s not a conflict over there, it’s to prevent a conflict here. I’m just really proud of what the president’s done,” he said.
Wilson added, “It’s not anti-Islamic. The Islamic extremists have killed many more people of Muslim faith than they’ve killed Christians or Jews or Hindus. But they have a real drive to death to America, death to Israel, and we need to be prepared, and that’s what the president is doing to protect American families here.”
Wilson also answered questions about impeachment.
The Senate is awaiting the articles of impeachment to set rules for a trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently withholding those documents.
Wilson stated that he was against impeaching Trump in the House, calling it a “partisan impeachment.”
“There were only votes by one political party, and I believe the reason that occurred is that Mrs. Pelosi indicated from the beginning that she didn’t want to proceed,” Wilson said.
“Impeachment should be for high crimes and misdemeanors. They had to make up things to even come to the vote that they came to, and they spent $40 million to try to investigate President Trump. But I’m really proud of President Trump that he has stood firm and that he’s been able to act to protect American families, create jobs and over and over again. He has not been diverted,” Wilson said.
Wilson believes the Democratic Party has been captured by socialists and anti-Semites.
“These are a very tiny percentage of the people in our country, but they have inordinate influence in the Democratic Party, and the Democratic Party is now a captive of this far-left group of people who pushed and said that they were planning this before the inauguration, before the election. That’s just not the way,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he shot down talks of impeaching President Barack Obama during his presidency.
“I had many people tell me that they thought Mr. Obama should be impeached. I told every single one, I don’t care what their education was, what their standing was – some of them really were not very bright folks – but I told all of them ‘no, that only divides the country.’”
Wilson said he still feels the same about the impeachment of Trump, stating that it divides the country.
“We need to proceed on issues, and I would tell the same thing to my Democrat friends that it only divides the country to have a Democratic impeachment,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he is looking forward to “working on issues that are important to the people of Orangeburg.”
Wilson’s 2020 agenda focuses on creating jobs and economic growth, fighting for conservative alternatives, strengthening alliances and promoting the military.
Jobs and economic growth
The congressman stated that he will work with Orangeburg County’s local officials and agencies to bring jobs.
“Orangeburg is a center of attention to me in that I work with the local chambers and development commissions,” Wilson said.
He said a highlight was visiting the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park, where officials broke ground in August on two speculative buildings.
“This is a real credit to Sen. Tim Scott. It was his proposal to have opportunity zones and working with President Donald Trump and our other U.S. senator, Lindsey Graham, the three of them put through opportunity zones, which has resulted in a $20 million spec building being built right here in Orangeburg to produce jobs,” Wilson said.
Wilson praised the opening of the Volvo plant in Berkeley County.
“It was exciting to see the number of jobs created, and I’m confident that a high percentage of those jobs were people who live in Orangeburg County,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that agribusiness in the county will positively benefit from the approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.
“We will be able to sell agricultural products in Canada and in Mexico,” he said.
Wilson praised 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn for his efforts to address the lack of broadband in rural areas, and specifically in Orangeburg County.
“Great progress has been made since he raised that issue. I’m very grateful that Gov. Henry McMaster has adopted this issue that must be addressed,” Wilson said.
Wilson also praised Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for its role in the economic development of the county.
Wilson gave Trump’s tax cuts credit for an increase in employment opportunities.
“I’m so pleased that with President Trump’s cuts in taxes that we have record employment. It’s the highest level of employment in 50 to 60 years, maybe ever. And the lowest level of unemployment,” Wilson said.
“As I go around the district, it’s so pleasing to see the number of businesses that have ‘now hiring’ signs. And they even identify part-time and full-time. It’s just extraordinary – the opportunities.
“I look at, particularly, opportunities for young people. First-time, entry-level jobs. And then wages are rising,” Wilson stated.
Wilson noted that he will work to repeal Obamacare provisions that he says destroy jobs.
Wilson will also focus on continuing to advocate for missions at the Savannah River Site.
“Congressman Jim Clyburn and I both represent part of the Savannah River Site and over the years we’ve worked together for missions at the Savannah River Site,” Wilson said.
Conservative alternatives
Wilson said he will aim to address the nation’s $22 trillion national debt.
“This is a threat truly to the young people of our country and passing on a debt to them that needs to be addressed. So, I vote for the most conservative budgets to reduce the potential of greater debt,” Wilson said.
He added, “I want to continue to reduce government regulations so that businesses can – with health and safety, and environmental concerns being addressed – can create jobs.’
Foreign affairs
Wilson says he wants to promote stronger relationships between countries around the world.
“I want to strengthen our national alliances. I’m a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. I’m also a member of the Helsinki Commission,” he said.
Military/Veterans
“I want to promote the president’s efforts for military strength and to support our veterans,” Wilson said.
He also said he is grateful for the elimination of the “widow’s tax.”
