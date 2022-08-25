Wilson: Nuke deal with Iran ‘insane’; Congressman discusses issues in Orangeburg

Congressman Joe Wilson says it would be “insane” for the United States to enter into another nuclear deal with Iran, and such a deal would put the United States and its allies in danger.

“Providing billions of dollars to a government that has proclaimed death to Israel, death to America, just doesn't make sense,” Wilson during a Thursday interview in Orangeburg.

He visited the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce as part of his tour of the 2nd Congressional District.

Wilson claims Iran was never actually going to reduce its nuclear capabilities

“They never stopped developing the capability of an intercontinental ballistic missile,” he said.

“The only reason for an intercontinental ballistic missile is to launch a nuclear warhead against the United States,” Wilson said.

The United States and several other countries reached a nuclear agreement with Iran in 2015. Iran agreed to dismantle much of its nuclear program and allow inspections in exchange for sanctions relief.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018. President Joe Biden’s administration has been in talks with Iran about reviving the deal.

Wilson is pleased the U.S. has provided equipment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“It does not require American military personnel to serve,” Wilson said.

Wilson had the opportunity to visit Ukraine in December.

“I saw their resolve and I am really not surprised,” he said. “It is really reinforcing to see how the Ukrainians are resisting the war criminal (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and the murderous attacks by Putin's forces and the sacrificing of young Russians.”

“It is a gruesome war that should have never occurred,” Wilson continued. “There should never be a land war in Europe in the 21st century. We need to do all we can to stop it. The way to stop it is peace through strength by providing equipment to Ukraine.”

Closer to home, Wilson said he’s concerned Biden's $300 billion student loan forgiveness plan will exacerbate inflation.

Biden announced on Wednesday that the federal government will cancel up to $20,000 worth of federal student loans for millions of people.

“I am really concerned,” Wilson said. “It is obvious, the $300 billion and the consequences of such a move again with inflation.

“We see it at the grocery store every day. We have seen gas prices have doubled. This solely will put a situation of enhancing inflation without any explanation of how it is going to be paid for.”

Regarding the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's home, Wilson said, “it is inconceivable to me that you would have a Biden raid on the Trump home.”

“I would not favor that against the Clinton family, the Biden family, the Obama family. There should be no invasion of any home,” Wilson said.

He said the federal government should have been able to issue subpoenas for the documents it was seeking, but not send in law enforcement.

“I think it is a travesty of justice and the Trump family should not be subjected to this. Melania Trump should not have her clothes searched. This is just inconceivable. It is wrong and I hope it is corrected,” he said.

Prior to his interview with The T&D, Wilson visited with Orangeburg County Chamber of Chamber board members and some local mayors and business owners at the chamber headquarters on Riverside Drive.

Wilson made the trip to Orangeburg with his Columbia and Washington, D.C. staff as well as his wife, Roxanne.

During his visit, Wilson reflected on his time over the years visiting towns in the county that he has represented, such as North, Woodford, Springfield and Branchville. He recalled visiting Branchville's Raylrode Daze Festivul.

“I have a great affinity for Orangeburg County and the small communities I have the opportunity to represent in western Orangeburg County,” he said. “I don't take it for granted.”

Wilson expressed his pleasure that the new redistricting process kept him in Orangeburg County and cited his working relationship with 6th District Congressman and House Majority Whip James Clyburn over the years.

He recalled working with Clyburn when he was a member of the S.C. Senate on the concept of developing an inland port in Orangeburg County. Over the years, inland ports have located in Greer and in Dillon, but not Orangeburg.

“It is just a question of time,” Wilson said.

Wilson also reflected on those who have helped improve Orangeburg County over the years, such as the Tourville family and Zeus Industrial Products.

“The reason I am a proponent for Boeing aircraft is because the tubing is made by Zeus for the 787,” Wilson said. “I know Zeus has been a mainstay for all of Orangeburg County.”

Wilson also recalled his relationship with the late Sen. Marshall Williams and former Sen. John Matthews.

He also praised Claflin University and South Carolina State University.

He specially noted his pride in S.C. State being a leader in developing African American U.S. Army officers. S.C. State is second only to the United States Military Academy at West Point with this distinction.

Wilson also reflected on the North Air Base's history of being a prisoner of war camp for Germans and Italians during World War II. He noted most were employed by local farmers and did not want to go home when the war ended.

“What a tribute to this community,” Wilson said.

During the tour of his district, Wilson also visited the Aiken Rotary Club, the Irmo Chamber of Commerce, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles in Blythewood and the Cascades Tissue Group in Barnwell.