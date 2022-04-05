Wilson announces congressional art competition

WASHINGTON – Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement to encourage students from South Carolina’s Second District to enter the Congressional Art Competition:

“I am pleased to announce that my office is accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Each year, this contest allows our high school students the opportunity to showcase their special talents, and I look forward to seeing all the wonderful entries.”

Sponsored by the Congressional Institute, members of the U.S. House of Representatives participate in this annual, nationwide high school art competition.

The competition invites high school students in South Carolina’s Second District to submit original works of art for a chance to have it displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Artwork should represent this year’s theme: “American Patriotism.”

All submissions must be delivered to Wilson’s district offices in the Midlands or Aiken/Barnwell by close of business on May 4, 2022.

For more information, visit the art competition information page on[ Wilson’s website: https://joewilson.house.gov/congressional-art-competition. If you have any questions, please contact Katherine Almeida in the Midlands office at 803-939-0041 or at Katherine.Almeida@mail.house.gov.

