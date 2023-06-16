The Willie Jeffries School of Excellence announced Fabien McGill is the school’s founding principal.

“I am honored to accept this position as the founding principal at the Willie Jeffries School of Excellence,” McGill said in a release.

“I have called South Carolina home for my whole life. I've always wanted to give back to the students of South Carolina, and I feel like this is my opportunity. This educational option will change the lives of many young people in Orangeburg, and I am beyond humbled to take the lead on this initiative,” he said.

McGill earned his bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from the College of Charleston in 2016. He earned a master’s of education from the University of South Carolina and an educational specialist degree from Albany State University.

He is currently working toward his doctor of education at South Carolina State University.

Since graduating with his bachelor’s degree, he has worked as a math instructor in Columbia, an educational consultant in Bethlehem, Pa., and an assistant principal at a “Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence” in Fort Mill, S.C.

In addition to his education and work experience, McGill is also certified in restorative practices and is gifted and talented endorsed.

He is a member of the National Association of Elementary School Principals and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Stewart Weinberg is the Board Chair of Berkeley Charter Education Association, the organization that partnered with the Charter Institute at Erskine to open WJSE.

“We know that deciding on a founding principal for the Willie Jeffries School of Excellence would be no simple task,” Weinberg said. “Throughout the process, we kept the future students at the forefront of our minds and worked closely with the school’s namesake, Mr. Willie Jeffries, to find the perfect fit for our school.

“The combination of Mr. McGill’s education and real-world experience, along with his ties to the community, made him a standout among our many qualified applicants.”