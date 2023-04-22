Aisha Williams, a school leader with expertise in coaching and developing teachers, curriculum development, literacy and instruction, has been selected as the principal of Sheridan Elementary School.

Williams’ experience spans elementary through high school as a teacher, program manager, instructional leader and assistant principal. OCSD’s Board of Trustees approved Aisha Williams' appointment during their April 18, 2023, meeting.

“The success of students and staying abreast of current research and learning models are extremely important to me in my efforts to improve and enhance student achievement,” Williams said.

“And, given that my passion for education is the motivation behind my career choice as an educator, I am so happy to be able to serve the students and families of Sheridan Elementary School as their new principal,” Williams said.

Williams has studied and utilized current research and best practices regarding instructional leadership and student achievement, yielding significant success in all professional roles.

She is an alumnae of the University of South Carolina, Lesley University Charleston Southern University, and will receive an Ed.S. in education administration from South Carolina State University in May 2023.

She will begin her new role in July 2023.