South Carolina State University alumni Armstrong Williams and Donnie Shell have been named honorary co-chairs for the S.C. State University Foundation’s 32nd Scholarship Gala & Tribute.

The 2023 gala is set for Saturday, April 22, at the Hyatt Regency, 220 North Main St., Greenville, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Scholarship Gala & Tribute honors S.C. State students and community leaders who have gone above and beyond to exemplify service, integrity and excellence.

Tickets for the event are available on the foundation’s website at www.scstategives.com. Proceeds support the foundation’s scholarship fund.

Supporters who cannot attend the Gala & Tribute in person can still support the foundation by purchasing virtual tickets to join the festivities online.

Find more information or register at www.scstategives.com.

Armstrong Williams

A native of Marion, Williams is a broadcast media owner, nationally syndicated columnist, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He received his degrees in English and economics from S.C. State in 1981.

Since 1995, Williams has produced weekly television shows, which are nationally syndicated and air internationally.

Williams is the host of “The Armstrong Williams Show,” a nationally broadcast show that airs on Sinclair Broadcast Group and Howard Stirk Holdings affiliates.

Williams also is host of “The StrongCast” podcast and a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. He is the author of “What Black and White People Must Do Now: A Prescription to Move Beyond Race,” released 2020.

In addition to his extensive background in television and radio, Williams is the founder and CEO of Howard Stirk Holdings, which creates political, entertainment and other culturally relevant content.

With six television stations as subsidiaries and plans for growth, the Federal Communications Committee designates Williams as the largest minority owner of broadcast television stations in the United States, which currently contains less than 2% minority ownership. At HSH, 61% of employees are minority, and 70% of senior executives are minorities.

The university honored Williams with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in 2021.

Donnie Shell

Shell graduated from S.C. State in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in biology. He went on to earn his master’s degree in counseling education in 1977.

A two-time team MVP and All-Mid-Eastern Conference football player at S.C. State, Shell signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1974. He was a member of the Steelers famed Steel Curtain defense in the 1970s.

Shell retired as the NFL strong safety career leader in interceptions with 51. He started 11 consecutive seasons for the Steelers and was selected to the Steelers All-Time Team, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2020), and to the NFL Silver Anniversary Super Bowl Team.

After retiring from the NFL, Shell became the director of player development for the Carolina Panthers. From 1994 to 2009, Shell coordinated all Panthers player programs including financial education, family assistance, career internships and continuing education. He later became the director of the Spiritual Life Center for Johnson C. Smith University.

He has served on the S.C. State University Board of Trustees since 2015.