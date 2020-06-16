Williams: ‘I want to serve you as a community’; Orangeburg County school trustees may pick superintendent on Thursday

"The grant covers enough books for each child in our district to have 65 books in their home library within the next three years," Williams said.

Vending machines in the district give out books to all students, with students getting at least one book of every two weeks, she said.

Williams says she has also headed up special services for students with needs in North Carolina, noting that proactive measures need to be taken with students with special needs

"We have to get our exceptional children, especially those with the most needs, ready for the workforce," Williams said.

Williams said college and career readiness are vital for students.

"Growing your CTE (career and technical education) program is vital," Williams said. "We have to grow those programs in those areas that our students have most interest in, those areas where they can get those credentials and be successful."

As a former classroom teacher, Williams said she values teachers.

Williams said she likes to take an active role in ensuring teachers and principals have what they need to be successful.

"We have to train them and love them and that is the way to keep them,” she said.