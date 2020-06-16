Williams: ‘I want to serve you as a community’; Orangeburg County school trustees may pick superintendent on Thursday

Dr. Valarie Williams has served both as a classroom teacher and an administrator. She says those experiences taught her what’s needed to ensure the success of students.
"I stand before you this morning willing and very able to serve your district," Williams said Tuesday. "I want to serve you as a community, your teachers, your students and your staff."
Williams is one of two candidates vying to become the next superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District. She spoke at three public events Tuesday, including addressing a dozen people at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
If selected as the new superintendent, Williams said she will bring a collaborative servant spirit to the position with an engaging and innovative approach built on honesty, openness and approachability.
"If there is not trust within our community, within your building, that is something that will tear down a school faster than bad teaching," she said.
Williams, the fourth of five children, said her mother was an educator and both her parents inspired her toward greatness.
Williams became the second in her family to graduate from college and received several degrees, including a doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in curriculum and teaching from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Williams received a master’s in business, an education specialist and School of Business Management certification from East Carolina University.
She served as a teacher for six years, as an assistant principal for six years and a middle and high school principal for 11 years.
Williams is presently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County schools in North Carolina, a position she has held since 2014.
Williams says if named the superintendent, she will operate with a philosophy of ensuring all students have the same opportunity for success.
Each student's needs are different, and the district needs to provide students with “what they need for where they are,” she said.
Williams says one of her goals is to make sure students have a voice at the table.
"One thing I don't believe is that I come in and have all the answers," she said.
She discussed a drone program the Scotland County students wanted.
The program was put into the district's strategic plan and now it has 11 licensed drone pilots that are students. She said a licensed drone pilot can make between $75 to $250 an hour by doing aerial property views.
Another initiative that has improved student achievement is a $2.2 million literacy grant she helped to move forward, Williams said.
The grant has allowed books to be given to new parents.
"The grant covers enough books for each child in our district to have 65 books in their home library within the next three years," Williams said.
Vending machines in the district give out books to all students, with students getting at least one book of every two weeks, she said.
Williams says she has also headed up special services for students with needs in North Carolina, noting that proactive measures need to be taken with students with special needs
"We have to get our exceptional children, especially those with the most needs, ready for the workforce," Williams said.
Williams said college and career readiness are vital for students.
"Growing your CTE (career and technical education) program is vital," Williams said. "We have to grow those programs in those areas that our students have most interest in, those areas where they can get those credentials and be successful."
As a former classroom teacher, Williams said she values teachers.
Williams said she likes to take an active role in ensuring teachers and principals have what they need to be successful.
"We have to train them and love them and that is the way to keep them,” she said.
Williams says she will also engage with parents, “meeting them where they are” and helping them have the skills to help their children learn.
The most immediate task facing the new superintendent will be reopening schools in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Williams said she has helped formulate three plans for Scotland County to reopen and would do the same for Orangeburg County.
The three plans will consider students returning to school, students learning virtually and a mix of online and in-person work.
She said a number of things need to be looked at, including school bus transportation, in-school social distancing, student movement and classroom instruction.
Williams said any reopening plan requires input from many stakeholders, including parents.
"Are we as a district or are we as the United States of America ready to bring every child back into the building at one time? Absolutely not," she said.
Following Williams presentation, Rivelon Elementary School pre-K teacher Monica King said she “did an excellent job.”
"I think she knows a lot about curriculum," King said. "I was very impressed because she talked about how teachers would be valued and the support we would get and the support of being in the community."
"She said she would come and live in Orangeburg," King continued. "That makes a big difference because the superintendent should be in the community where you work and have a good relationship with the teachers, the parents as well as the community and to build relationships."
Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District, is the other candidate for the position. He addressed stakeholders Monday.
King was in attendance at both presentations.
"Both were good," she said. "I just pray and hope the board makes the right decision for the Orangeburg County School District."
Sixth-grade teacher Willa Maynard said she liked the fact that Williams was “curriculum heavy.”
She also liked Williams’ desire to establish a relationship with parents, the community and teachers as well as stakeholders.
"At this point, may the best candidate win,” Maynard said.
The OCSD Board of Trustees held interview sessions with both of the candidates during special called meetings this week. No decision was made but board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said the vote could come as early as this Thursday.
The board hopes to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.
