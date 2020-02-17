Williams focus of exhibit; Arts Center presents ‘A Minimalist in South Carolina’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Not many people in South Carolina and beyond know that Briggs vs. Elliott, here in South Carolina, was a key impetous to that Supreme Court decision,” Williams said.

He says these historic petitions weren’t so much an epiphany as an awakening to the power of his lens in the crusade for social justice.

“In the late 50s and early 60s, I saw myself as a chronicler and a photographer when no one was covering South Carolina’s historic movement for civil rights. I was 14 when I started freelancing for Jet magazine. I became their onsite photographer and correspondent reporting on the movement here,” he said.

Williams captured a multitude of images to send to Jet, other prominent African American publications including the Pittsburgh Courier and the Baltimore Afro-American, and eventually the Associated Press. He filed reports of students from Claflin College and South Carolina State College, marching with placards, calling for the end of segregation; the mass incarceration in what is known as the “Pink Palace,” and the most profoundly tumultuous event, the shooting deaths in 1968 of three black young men on the campus of South Carolina State College.