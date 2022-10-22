Williams continues service in SES

Orangeburg native Bennie Williams Jr., son of Bennie and Lovester Williams, was featured in The T&D on Sept. 26, 1991 after he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry as a U.S. Army Infantry Company Commander during the Persian Gulf War.

Today, after 30 years of service, Williams is a retired colonel and continues to serve his country as part of 0.35% of senior executives in the total federal workforce.

On Aug. 14, Williams was appointed to Senior Executive Service as the chief of staff, Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection, Veteran’s Administration, Washington, D.C.

The SES is a position classification in the civil service of the U.S. Federal Government equivalent to general officer or flag officer rank in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In Williams’ role, he is responsible for the supervision and management of personnel, budget, policies, practices, procedures and strategic planning for OAWP.

He ensures compliance and effective prioritization on all critical issues and decisions regarding internal and external stakeholders. Williams advises executives and supervisors on regulatory changes, career development, engagement strategies, and other matters in support of OAWP’s mission of improving overall VA accountability.

Prior to this appointment, Williams served as an investigator until October 2021, at which time he was detailed as acting chief of staff for the same department.

Williams is a 1979 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and a 1984 graduate of South Carolina State University where received a bachelor’s degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant upon graduation.

Williams, a war veteran, retired from active duty in 2014 with 30 years of service. He served in command and staff positions in the Infantry Corp.

U.S. Army service has lasted for three generations in the Williams family. Williams’ son Bennie C. Williams III (Tre), is an Army Ranger like his dad, and is currently serving as an infantry first lieutenant with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.