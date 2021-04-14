Williams Chapel to hold food box giveaway

Williams Chapel AME Church at 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg, will hold a food box giveaway in the parking lot.

The food box giveaway will be held Wednesday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until all the boxes have been distributed.

The event is drive-thru only (please do not exit vehicles).

Also:

• One box per adult

• Face mask must be worn (no mask – no food box)

• Sign-in/call-in not required (first come-first served)

• Any questions, please call 803-536-0600

