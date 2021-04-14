 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams Chapel to hold food box giveaway
0 comments
editor's pick

Williams Chapel to hold food box giveaway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Williams Chapel AME (copy)

Williams Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Orangeburg

Williams Chapel AME Church at 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg, will hold a food box giveaway in the parking lot.

The food box giveaway will be held Wednesday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until all the boxes have been distributed.

The event is drive-thru only (please do not exit vehicles).

Also:

• One box per adult

• Face mask must be worn (no mask – no food box)

• Sign-in/call-in not required (first come-first served)

• Any questions, please call 803-536-0600

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Rev. Anna Miller

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News